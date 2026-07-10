The Texas Longhorns Could Field College Football's Most Versatile Offense

Although the Texas Longhorns' prospective offensive scheme was the most hyped-up aspect of the team going into the 2025-26 season, it fell short in explosiveness and left a dim outlook on the year.

Young players struggled to work out the kinks, including quarterback Arch Manning, while veteran players failed to reach the standards that they had achieved in previous years.

Texas isn't keen to repeat that same story in 2026, and the Longhorns' ambitions are crystal clear after coming out of the transfer portal window with one of the best classes in the nation. This class clearly revolved around offensive playmakers who could finally deliver on both explosiveness and versatility.

Texas is now looking at playing with one of the best offenses in the nation — but what is it that makes the 2026 Longhorns so versatile?

Texas Playmakers Weren't Just Recruited to Fill Gaps

Arizona State running back Raleek Brown (3) during practice at Kajakawa Practice fields in Tempe on April 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's true that head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co. were left with several holes to fill, especially within the offense. Several offensive line members had run out of eligibility, and starting playmakers — like running backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, as well as wide receivers Deandre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone — had entered the transfer portal not long after Texas' final game against Michigan.

However, Texas sought out players who not only filled those gaps but had the potential to upgrade them. For instance, let's take a look at the blocking talent last season versus what can be expected in 2026.

Manning faced an insane amount of pressure due to both an offensive line that lacked cohesion and skill players who let off the block too soon. In total, Manning faced pressure on 157 of his dropbacks in 2025 — a stat that hardly ever results in a rhythmic and explosive offense.

In order to both fill gaps and solve this issue, the Longhorns recruited an offensive line specifically built for their experience. Along with returners like left tackle Trevor Goosby, center Connor Robertson and returning right guard Brandon Baker, names like left guard Laurence Seymore and right tackle Melvin Siani will go a long way to ensure that Manning receives more protection.

Texas' incoming skill players also differ from last year's lineup in a critical factor: Mass. Running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers are considerably bigger players than the Longhorns' previous starting crew in the backfield, which will help with both blocking and pushing through defensive lines in the case that Texas does run into the same blocking issues from last season.

Topping the list of incoming playmakers is wide receiver Cam Coleman, who isn't similar to Brown and Smothers in mass but will be an important downfield target for Manning — something that the Longhorns lacked in last year's passing scheme.

Teaming up with returners like wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley, as well as tight end Nick Townsend, the Longhorns are looking extremely versatile in virtually every aspect of offense. With more targets and protection for Manning, as well as talented running backs that can body their way into first downs effectively, Texas is all set for a year that features equal performances from both the offense and the defense.

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