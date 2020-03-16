Texas Football: Longhorns Open as 6.5-Point Underdogs for Upcoming Game With LSU

While the sports world has come to a halt due to concerns over COVID-19, we can take a look ahead to the 2020 season as betting odds for upcoming games are released.

Foxbet recently set the betting line for Texas' game against LSU. The Longhorns are heading to Baton Rouge for the back end of a home-and-home series between the two powerhouses.

Texas gave the Tigers all they wanted a year ago in Austin before eventually falling to the 2019 National Champions in a 45-38 shootout and the Longhorns are hoping to even the series with a win in Death Valley.

The Longhorns bring back Sam Ehlinger, three offensive linemen and the bulk of last year's defense while LSU must replace Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end Taddeus Moss, linebackers Jacob Phils and K'Lavon Chaisson and a ton of other talent that will have their name called in the upcoming NFL Draft. While there will always be talent to step in and take the place of departing juniors and seniors at a place like LSU, it would seem the Longhorns will have the advantage in experience going into the two teams' rematch.

Just like last year, the game between the two titans promises to be one of the most-watched games of the 2020 season. A win for Texas could catapult the Longhorns into a potential top 10 ranking early in the year.

Texas and Texas Tech are scheduled to play on Sept. 12.