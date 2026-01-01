This One Moment Might Have Flipped the Switch With Arch Manning & the Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns had one final game to play for the 2025 season, and despite opt-outs and players who had departed the team already for the transfer portal, they still strung together a dominant performance against the Michigan Wolverines after a slow start.

It was orchestrated by Arch Manning, who had one of his most dominant performances of the season and put him in rare air after reaching over 3,000 yards passing on the season. For the Longhorns signal-caller, it seemed like a flip switched from the first half to the second half, sparking the uptick in performance.

Manning, who was captured on video on the sidelines, his lips were read to be saying "I'm just gonna stop giving a (expletive)". That attitude change might have unlocked him before next season.

Arch Manning: “I’m just gonna stop giving a fuck”



Respect pic.twitter.com/NxV1k69eQp — The People’s Scamp (@IAlwysDrinkBeer) December 31, 2025

Playing Loose

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) shake hands after a game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Without DeAndre Moore Jr., his two top running backs, and an injury during the Citrus Bowl to Emmett Mosley, Manning was working with bare bones at the skill position on offense. Regardless, though, he turned in one of his best performances of the season, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while also finishing with 155 yards and two touchdowns on nine rushing attempts.

In the fourth quarter, something changed for Manning, leading the Longhorns to score on all three of their offensive possessions in the quarter to leave the Wolverines in the dust. After a 30-yard rushing touchdown, on a drive that didn't have much working through the air, Manning made it work on the ground, rushing for 53 of their 75 yards on the drive.

After that touchdown, an exasperated Manning was on the sidelines, self-reflecting, and opted to stop caring and play loosely. It made an immediate impact, as the next time he stepped on the field, he only needed one play and ripped off a 60-yard rushing touchdown to give the Longhorns an 11-point lead with 5:15 left in the game.

While it was the last time Manning would play for the 2025 campaign, and now he would have to wait eight months until he puts on the burnt orange uniform, that switch might have been enough to give him the carefree mindset needed to play loose. Having entered the season with unfair expectations, Manning was deemed a bust early, at no fault of his own, turned the season around in the second half.

With the Longhorns expected to be aggressive in the transfer portal, and Manning with a full season of starting under his belt, if he continues to play loose and confident, then he can prove those expectations entering the 2025 season weren't unfair, but rather just a year early.

