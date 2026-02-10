This Texas Longhorn Put On the Greatest Punting Performance in Super Bowl History

As many expected, the Seattle Seahawks put on a defensive masterclass during Super Bowl LX against NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, culminating in a 29-13 win, Seattle's second Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl MVP honors went to Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III, who recorded 135 yards on 27 carries and also added a pair of catches for 26 catches, but even when Seattle's offense faltered in the contest, they had a not-so-secret weapon to back them up on special teams.

All-Pro punter Michael Dickson.

Should a Punter Have Won Super Bowl MVP?

Seattle Seahawks chairman Jody Allen is presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Seattle's special teams were just as deserving of the MVP honors, as kicker Jason Myers nailed five field goals throughout the course of the night, but Dickson's performance deserves just as much recognition.

The Australian booted the pigskin seven times throughout the contest for an average of 47.9 yards, downing three of those kicks inside the six-yard line.

Only two of his punts were returned by New England, and the return yardage only added up to four total yards, not giving the Pats the slightest bit of an edge in any aspect of the game.

Dickson, who was selected by the Seahawks with the 149th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft, has established himself as one of the league's premier legs, flipping fields with ease on his way to a first-team All-Pro selection during his rookie season, and a second-team naming this past season.

Even if he had been given Super Bowl MVP honors, it wouldn't have been his first time receiving the award in a big game, as he was named the MVP of the 2017 Texas Bowl during the Longhorns' 33-16 win over the Missouri Tigers, during which Dickson punted 11 times for 452 yards (41.1 yards per punt), with eight of them landing within the 10-yard line.

During his time in the 40 Acres, the Sydney native was named a unanimous All-American in 2017, a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2016 and 2017, and the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in both of those years as well.

Dickson's win in the game also made him the third Australian player to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, joining Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and Seattle's Jesse Williams, who won Super Bowl XLVIII in another defensive schooling by Seattle during their 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos.

And even better for Seattle? Last summer, they signed the Longhorn to a four-year, $16.2 million contract extension, making him the league's highest-paid punter, so he's not going anywhere anytime soon.