Three Key Details Need to Be Seen From Texas Longhorns Offense vs. UTEP
The start of the 2025 season has been a mixed bag for the Texas Longhorns, with a rough season opener against Ohio State, and while the Longhorns bounced back against San Jose State with a blowout victory, at times, Texas did not look like the championship contender many believed it could be.
The Longhorns' defense is not the phase of the game to be worried about, as the unit has played as many expected the group to be one of the best in the country. The side of the ball that still has questions lingering around it is, of course, the offense that has not started the season off flying like many believed it could with new quarterback Arch Manning.
While the Longhorns should not have any real trouble against the UTEP Miners on Saturday, there are still valuable reps to be played for the Longhorns' offense. Here are three pieces of the offense that the Longhorns have to focus on against UTEP.
Consistency from Arch Manning
The first two games of the Manning era have mostly left a lot to be desired from the Longhorns' new starting quarterback. Manning has completed 36 of his 60 attempts for a serviceable 60% completion percentage for 465 yards, five passing touchdowns, an additional score on the ground, and two interceptions.
Manning looked a lot better against the Spartans after throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns a week ago. Some of the mistakes seen from the young quarterback were slightly polished off; however, there were still some kinks that need to be worked out, especially on the interception that was reminiscent of his interception against the Buckeyes on a late throw.
Making the "easy" throw has to be at a more consistent level for Manning. Everyone knows about the spectacular throws Manning can make, but the quick decision throws in tight windows could allow the Longhorns offense to roll and not stall throughout the game.
Explosives from the Running Game
The Longhorns' rushing attack has been alright through the first two games of the season, not terrible but not exactly lighting the world on fire. One statistic to note is that Texas still does not have a running back with a rushing touchdown throughout eight quarters of football.
With running back Quintrevion Wisner more than likely sitting out against the Miners, CJ Baxter will get the start again, looking to continue improving game-to-game. Some of the explosiveness could come from some of the younger running backs that might get some carries, both Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson, and true freshman James Simon, possibly making his debut on Saturday.
Obviously, the running backs will need better run blocking from their offensive line, which will be critical in both the pass and the run game. Both levels of the offense working in sync could allow for much-needed impact plays from the Longhorns' running back room.
Get Wide Receivers Outside of Parker Livingstone Involved
Manning and redshirt freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone have quickly built one of the more dynamic duos in all of college football. With the second-year receiver already totaling six receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns, however, Texas has plenty of other wide receivers who need to become a factor in the Longhorns' offense.
Mainly Ryan Wingo, who, through the first two games of the season, has six catches for just 65 yards and zero touchdowns. The connection between quarterback and wide receiver has been spotty, with a few missed throws from Manning and a few key drops from Wingo. The Longhorns getting their star second-year wide receiver involved early should be a huge emphasis on Saturday.
Additionally, with the game status of DeAndre Moore Jr. still in question, many of the other younger Longhorns' wide receivers could get involved much more. Players like Daylan McCutcheon, Kaliq Lockett, and Jamie Ffrench, among others, could have expanded roles, while five-star freshman Michael Terry III could make his debut against UTEP