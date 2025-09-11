Arch Manning's Biggest Supporter Is Jumping Off The Hype Train
No one has been a bigger supporter of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning than SEC analyst Paul Finebaum. He championed a parade this off-season, hoisting Manning as the best quarterback in college football since Tim Tebow dominated with Florida.
After a slow start for the Longhorns signal-caller, Finebaum is having second thoughts on his high expectations of the third-generation quarterback. He is even walking back some of the praise he has already sung for Manning.
Even making a bold claim that Manning is out of the Heisman race, Finebaum seems to have retired from his role as his biggest supporter.
The Time To Move Is Now
In the Tuesday recording of "First Take," Finebaum went on the air to discuss his grievances with Manning. He said he hasn't been impressed so far by what he has seen, even taunting his playing level as less than stellar.
“I have been leading the parade on Arch Manning. We all know that. I’m backing up a little bit. I am not that impressed,” said Finebaum. “The bottom line is Arch Manning is not playing like an elite quarterback. He’s barely playing like a pedestrian quarterback. He had some good plays in that game (San Jose State), but that game doesn’t mean anything and he’s not going to really get a chance for a couple of weeks. But, ultimately, you know, I think we all jumped the gun."
Manning started the season off on the wrong foot, dropping the season opener 14-7 against the Ohio State Buckeyes, finishing 17-30 with 170 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. At times, he looked uncomfortable in the pocket and lacked confidence, missing on some open throws early in the contest.
While his attempts and completions weren't much better in week two against the Spartans (19-30), he was more efficient through the air, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns, but still had one interception. Manning seemed to find a rhythm in this one, though, connecting with Parker Livingstone four times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Still, it isn't enough for Finebaum.
“Ultimately, as I said on Labor Day, I’ll say it again a week and two days later. I still think Arch Manning can have a big-time season. When he starts seeing the road games in the SEC, and some of the games like Georgia and others, I think he has a chance, but he better get moving.”
Manning will have one more non-conference game to get right, against UTEP, before a bye week and a road game against Florida to open SEC play. A positive showing then will most likely get Finebaum back on the Manning train, but for now, like he believes in his odds to win the Heisman, he's out.