Three Keys to Victory For Texas vs. Mississippi State
The Texas Longhorns are one of the most perplexing teams in college football. At times, they appear to be an unstoppable juggernaut when their offense finds a rhythm, and at other times, they seem lost, hoping their defense will continue to bail them out so they can edge out a win.
Now, though, they have a two-game winning streak, with both coming in those ways mentioned above. A win over the Oklahoma Sooners in dominant fashion, and an overtime win against the Kentucky Wildcats that was too close for comfort.
As they continue their month-long road trip to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, what will be their three keys to victory in Starkville to increase their winning streak to three games?
Offensive Line Has A Better Game
While it's easy to point fingers at Arch Manning, being the quarterback, the Longhorns need to improve their performance up front if they hope to continue their winning streak. In their 16-13 victory last weekend over the Wildcats, they allowed three sacks and seven quarterback pressures, nearly half of the Wildcats' entire team total for the season up to that point.
Manning, who has the 13th slowest time to throw in the country at 3.09 seconds according to PFF, needs time to be able to deliver his passes. Another performance like last weekend, and the Longhorns could be staring a loss in the eyes if they don't have a better performance from the big guys up front.
Establish A Ground Game
A key part of the tandem above, the Longhorns need to establish a ground attack to help alleviate the pressure on Manning. Against the Wildcats, they managed only 47 rushing yards, and in their loss to the Florida Gators, they had 52. Both games, their offense struggled, and they were unable to establish a ground game.
With CJ Baxter returning to practice, and Quintrevion Wisner still in the backfield, the Longhorns should look to run first, hoping to set up the play-action in hopes of keeping the Bulldogs' offense honest.
Wreak Havoc In The Backfield
The Longhorns' defense was exceptional in their win against the Wildcats, wreaking havoc in the backfield, led by edge defense Colin Simmons, who had three sacks in the contest, while the team finished with five total. Now, though, they get to face the 14th-ranked offensive line in the SEC in terms of sacks allowed.
With two quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles, combined with the pressure from the defensive line, they must continue to force quarterbacks into uncomfortable situations to take pressure off their secondary, which will be without Michael Taaffe as he recovers from thumb surgery.
The Longhorns will take on the Bulldogs on Oct. 25 at 3:15 p.m. CT