One Texas Strength Could Decide the Battle at Neyland Stadium

Texas is heading into one of the biggest environments of its 2026 season. The No. 1 Longhorns travel to No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday for a matchup that should provide an early measuring stick for both teams.

The Longhorns have already faced a heavyweight this season, rallying past Ohio State before taking care of business against UTSA. Now comes a different challenge: taking those strengths on the road against a Tennessee team that has plenty of its own.

Neyland Stadium will be loud. Tennessee will have its chances. For Texas, one area of the team could have a major say in whether the Longhorns leave Knoxville with another statement win.

The Pass Rush Has a Chance to Change Everything

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons pressures UTSA quarterback Owen McCown. | Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas' defensive front has the personnel to make life difficult for Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon. The question is whether the Longhorns can turn that talent into consistent disruption when it matters most.

That starts with the quarterback. Brandon has been productive through Tennessee's first three games, while the Volunteers have also established themselves as a dangerous rushing team. Texas can't simply sell out to pressure Brandon and leave the running game exposed. It has to find a way to create disruption while maintaining its responsibilities.

That's where the Longhorns' pass rush could become the matchup's swing factor.

Texas doesn't need to rack up a ridiculous sack total. It needs to make Brandon uncomfortable.

A hurried throw. A collapsing pocket. A third-and-long. A drive that stalls because Brandon has to get rid of the football a half-second earlier than he wants.

Those plays add up.

They could be especially important in Knoxville. If Texas generates pressure early, it has a chance to quiet the crowd and force Tennessee into unfavorable situations. If the Volunteers consistently keep Brandon clean, however, Tennessee can stay on schedule, lean on its rushing attack and let Neyland become another weapon.

That makes Saturday less about whether Texas can produce one spectacular defensive performance and more about whether its defensive front can consistently win its individual battles.

Colin Simmons' status is another factor to monitor after the star edge rusher left the UTSA game with an injury. If Simmons is unavailable, Texas will need the rest of its front to compensate and continue generating pressure.

Because at Neyland, the difference between a quarterback playing comfortably and a quarterback constantly looking over his shoulder could be the difference between a long afternoon and a statement victory.

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