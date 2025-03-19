Former Texas Longhorns QB Shares Mixed Feelings on Quinn Ewers
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers may be one of the most difficult quarterbacks to evaluate in the 2025 draft class.
When he's at his best, Ewers looks like a potential NFL star, able to regularly make great throws and pu the team on his back. However, he's very often not as his best, especially in 2024 as he struggled with numerous injuries. As a result, Ewers has gone from a projected first-round pick to falling to the middle rounds in most projections.
However, the story is a bit more complicated than that.
Chris Simms, another former Longhorns star, ranked Ewers as his No. 5 quarterback in the draft behind Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Syracuse's Kyle McCord. In terms of potential, though, Ewers may be up there with some of the best
"I mean, Quinn's arm is gifted," Simms said on his "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast. "Quinn has, of course, great experience, big-time college football. He can make every throw in the world. He's got a beautiful motion. He's got great touch."
As stated before, though, the actual game footage tells a different story. While Simms acknowledged Ewers' injury last season had an impact on his uneven performances, he still isn't sold on him.
"His authority on the football, that's the big thing that you know you've heard me say about Quinn Ewers and that's the thing I want more from him going forward," Simms said. "There's just a throw or two ever game where you're just like, why? What? He was wide open, just drive the ball and hit him in the chest. Why did we try to anticipate it and drop it in a bucket when nobody was around him? There was no reason to do that. So that would be the negative of him."
Ewers will almost certainly start his NFL career as a backup, and that time to develop should only help him in the long run.
