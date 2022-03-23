Tight End Ja'Tavion Sanders Standing Out in Spring Practice

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is one player that has been standing out in Spring Practice

Texas Football has finally begun spring practice. This spring, new players and veterans alike will have a chance to showcase everything they’ve been working on.

For most Longhorn fans, eyes will be upon transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, who took the field in a Texas uniform for the first time.

But on Tuesday, it was sophomore tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders who performed quite impressively during practice.

Sanders responded with a tweet of his own captioned ‘ona mission’:

This isn’t Sanders’ first time showing off his athletic abilities. At six-foot-four, 256 pounds, Sanders made an incredible catch back in his high school days. Check out this highlight:

During his freshman year, sat behind Cade Brewer, who graduated, and Jared Wiley, who ended up transferring to TCU. Sanders didn't receive much action in last season, finishing with no receptions and had one kick return for -4 yards.

Going forward, Sanders will be competing with Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley, Gunnar Helm, and Juan Davis for playing time at tight end. This position was considered one of the weaker ones for Steve Sarkisian's team last season.

Over this offseason, the Longhorns added a couple new weapons on the offensive side including transfer receiver Isaiah Neyor, Quinn Ewers and some talent up front.

These improvements should allow the tight end position to receive much more attention and focus in 2022.

While there’s a lot of football left to be played, Sanders seems to be in a good position to have a major impact this upcoming season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.