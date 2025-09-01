Tom Brady Shares Optimistic Outlook For Arch Manning After Rough Debut
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has been the talk of the college football world for months now, and that holds true after Saturday's season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Unfortunately, it's now for far less of a positive reason.
In his first game as the Longhorns' full-time starter, Manning, who entered the game as a Heisman Trophy favorite, completed just 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 14-7 loss. Texas did not score until there was just 3:26 left in the fourth quarter, and by that point, it was far too late to overcome the air of disappointment.
There has been no shortage of hot takes over the past few days, but the greatest quarterback of all time is taking a more level-headed approach.
Tom Brady Says Arch Manning Will Learn From Ohio State Performance
During a conversation with Cris Collinsworth on Pro Football Focus' YouTube channel, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said bluntly that Manning's performance wasn't great, but he expects the youngster to bounce back.
"Even though he didn’t have his best game today, and they lost, if he uses this to his advantage, Arch, he’s going to be tougher for it," Brady said. "And he’s going to have a better next game because of it.
“I always felt like you’ve got to deal with a lot of adversity from a quarterback standpoint — to toughen you up to be the true leader for the organization,” continued Brady. “And unfortunately, these kids now at 19 years old or 20, they’re forced to be the leaders of a college organization. ... Arch has years beyond this to still play in college, if he wants. But it’s going to be up to him to see how he really wants to dig within himself, and how deep he wants to dig, in order to be successful. But there’s nothing to show me that he won’t be that. He’s been that way in high school and even last year. And he’s got a lot of good people around him that know exactly what to do.”
It feels like an eternity ago now, but Brady had a humble start to his college career at Michigan. He redshirted in 1995 and was a backup to Brian Griese in 1996 and 1997. Once he finally made his first start in 1998, he completed 23 of 36 passes for 267 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 36-20 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 5, 1998.
All that to say, Brady knows what it's like to be a greenhorn in college, and he feels strongly that Manning will overcome a rough first outing.