LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Tom Herman Talks About Texas' First-Round Draft Drought

Chris Dukes

It's no secret that the Longhorns have struggled to produce high-round draft picks over the past few years. Texas had just three players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft over the past 10 years and haven't had a first-rounder since 2015 in Malcom Brown. 

In a recent interview Texas head coach Tom Herman opened up about the recent drought of first rounders, where the problem originated and how Texas can get back to the NFL Draft pick factory it was through most of the Mack Brown era. 

“Any time there’s instability for multiple years, that sets a program back quite a bit,” Herman told ESPN Radio’s Will Cain recently. “We had four different ADs I think in a five-year span, two presidents and three football coaches. And any time you lack stability, when you take over you’ve gotta generate that stability back. When we took this over it was quite literally the worst three-year stretch in terms of three straight losing seasons in the 120 years that Texas has been playing football. A lot of mistakes were made in recruiting."

Herman pointed to in-state recruiting as a key metric. 

“Trust me, nobody was more upset that of the 32 players taken in the (first round of the NFL Draft), seven of them played high school football in the state of Texas and none of them played at the University of Texas.”

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Texas Tailgate to be held on Friday

Texas Athletics to host all-day virtual celebration on Friday, May 1.

Longhorn Country Staff

NFL Longhorns: Underpaid or Overpaid? Part 1 - Kenny Vaccaro

Are these Longhorns making what they are worth in the NFL?

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 1 JUCO Player

Texas has extended an offer to top junior college prospect De'Jahn Warren

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Get Late Surprise as 2020 CB Falls into Texas' Lap Nearly 3 Months After Signing Day

Texas had resigned itself to just one cornerback in the class before four-star prospect Jahdae Barron popped onto the scene in mid-April.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star 2020 Cornerback Jahdae Barron Commits to Longhorns

Barron originally signed with Baylor last December, but was released from his national letter of intent

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Herman Strikes Gold Again in the Transfer Market

Tarik Black has a chance to excel on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Tbsports

Texas Football: Duvernay Enters NFL With a 'Chip on My Shoulder'

The Texas receiver is ready to prove his worth in Baltimore

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Land Grad Transfer Receiver Tarik Black

The Michigan receiver made the announcement Tuesday evening via a post on Instagram.

Chris Dukes

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Addition of Tarik Black

Longhorn fans took to social media to voice their happiness in landing the former U.S. Army All American

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Will be a Big Winner in When New NCAA Name and Likeness Rules Come Down

Austin is the biggest major city without a professional sports team from the big four leagues, making it ripe for opportunities for future Texas players

Chris Dukes