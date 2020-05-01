It's no secret that the Longhorns have struggled to produce high-round draft picks over the past few years. Texas had just three players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft over the past 10 years and haven't had a first-rounder since 2015 in Malcom Brown.

In a recent interview Texas head coach Tom Herman opened up about the recent drought of first rounders, where the problem originated and how Texas can get back to the NFL Draft pick factory it was through most of the Mack Brown era.

“Any time there’s instability for multiple years, that sets a program back quite a bit,” Herman told ESPN Radio’s Will Cain recently. “We had four different ADs I think in a five-year span, two presidents and three football coaches. And any time you lack stability, when you take over you’ve gotta generate that stability back. When we took this over it was quite literally the worst three-year stretch in terms of three straight losing seasons in the 120 years that Texas has been playing football. A lot of mistakes were made in recruiting."

Herman pointed to in-state recruiting as a key metric.

“Trust me, nobody was more upset that of the 32 players taken in the (first round of the NFL Draft), seven of them played high school football in the state of Texas and none of them played at the University of Texas.”

