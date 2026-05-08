Ryan Wingo's Role in Texas Longhorns’ Offense Has New Meaning

Expectations were sky high for Ryan Wingo entering the offseason following the 2025 college football season. The 6'2" wide receiver from St Louis found his stride late in his sophomore season, posting 50+ receiving yards in five of his final six games.

However, the addition of Cam Coleman complicates Wingo’s projection. Despite leading Texas in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Coleman could push Wingo as the No. 1 target earner.

Regardless, getting lost in the shuffle of the offseason chaos should not phase Wingo. After breaking out late last season, he should be able to maintain his form and be the one who unlocks the Longhorns’ ceiling in 2026. This makes Wingo a wild card in the Texas offense that can help make or break results.

How Ryan Wingo Can Be the X-Factor for the Longhorns’ Offense

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo catches a pass for a touchdown over Sam Houston Bearkats linebacker Emon Allen during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wingo is at his best when he is a weapon in the deep passing game. His career average depth of target is over 13, and he led the Longhorns in contested targets (13) and contested catches (four) in 2025. He also led the team in targets 20+ yards down the field with 21.

In most ways, Wingo’s role will not change with the addition of Coleman. Both receivers primarily play on the outside, and their skill sets do not overlap in ways that would interfere. Rather, Coleman and Wingo will be complementary pieces that enhance each other.

“I think it helps both of them, honestly,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said to the media on April 7. Both Coleman and Wingo have experience as No. 1 options in their offense; having both on the field at the same time will put defenses into conflict.

“I think both of those guys are so accustomed to always having the safety cheating toward them. There are times when, if you’re only going to play with one safety, you can only cheat so many ways. If you’re going to play with split safety, surely that helps their run game.”

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs after a catch as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jahron Manning makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Coleman undoubtedly will receive plenty of double teams and coverage shaded in his direction as one of the most dangerous receivers in the country. He is a rare athlete who turns any pass into a potential catch. He has brought in 16 of 31 contested catches in his two-year career, an absurd rate among the best in the game.

This will only make life easier for Wingo. He is also a speedster who threatens defenses down the field while adding an element after the catch. This means he and Coleman need to be respected at every level — an impossible task for defensive coordinators.

While Coleman has gotten a lot of the attention this offseason, Wingo could be one of the biggest winners heading into next season. He could have his best statistical season yet despite sharing the field.

There is still room to grow, though. Wingo could improve his consistency as a separator, and he also led the team in drops (seven). IT was an issue at every level of the field, and he struggled to make catches through contact. If Wingo can continue to develop while operating in a 1A-1B system with Coleman, both will flourish and make life easy for quarterback Arch Manning.

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