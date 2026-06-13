Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Florida On Texas' 2026 Schedule

The Texas Longhorns have several different redemption games ahead of them this season, playing teams that previously prevented them from a College Football Playoff berth in the 2025-26 season.

Ohio State, Georgia and Florida were the three losses that narrowly kept the Longhorns from a postseason run, and Texas will face all three again in 2026. If the Longhorns are able to leave these three games with victories, they will have officially become contenders for both a conference and national championship.

Of course, there are several other games that pose as threats for Texas' postseason hopes. The Longhorns play a total of eight teams that are ranked in the pre-season AP polls, including LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Competing against Florida won't be the most difficult test that Texas faces all year, but it still will be a critical game that determines whether the Longhorns have moved past last season's old habits that contributed to their downfall.

Welcoming Florida to Austin Will Determine Texas' Path To the SEC Championship

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) leaps over Texas defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the first half an NCAA football game in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently, the Texas Longhorns are the favorites to win the 2026 SEC Championship trophy, trailed by Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU.

The Longhorns' trail to playing in Atlanta again will entirely depend on their performance during SEC play, opening with a trip to Tennessee before heading back to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma.

By the time the Gators travel to Austin, the Longhorns will have been through two games away from Darrell K. Memorial Stadium. The challenge against Florida will test Texas' depth and endurance, especially as the Longhorns seek redemption in the trenches after letting the Gators' defense nearly completely break the offensive line last season.

In the scale from cupcake to contender, playing Florida most definitely will be a trap game for Texas. The Longhorns severely underestimated last year's trip to Gainesville, and although they are once again favorites to win this upcoming game, the Gators are arguably an even better team than they were the last time they beat Texas.

Last season's loss to Florida completely knocked Texas off its rhythm, especially as the game opened up SEC play. The setback was the last straw in keeping the Longhorns out of a playoff run, despite wins against three top-10 teams over the course of that same season.

Texas isn't looking to repeat last season. The Longhorns are seeking to improve from where they left off. A week six rematch against Florida will determine how much Texas actually improved, and how hungry the Longhorns are to finally win the national championship they have been seeking.

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