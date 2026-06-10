Breaking Down Florida's Strengths, Weaknesses & 1 Thing That Could Upset Texas

The Texas Longhorns are looking for a redemption match-up against the Florida Gators, after a loss in Gainesville last season prevented the Longhorns from taking a College Football Playoff berth in quarterback Arch Manning's first year at the helm.

Texas no doubt underestimated Florida last year, losing in the trenches and letting former quarterback DJ Lagway push his offense into the end zone in order to rattle the Longhorns in the first week of SEC play.

This year, the Gators are an even bigger threat as they find themselves under new management in an attempt to turn the program around. If last year's 4-8 team could put Texas to the test, this upgraded roster has a chance to completely dominate the Longhorns on their home turf. Here are Florida's strengths, weaknesses and upset factors that could contribute to the game.

Reinforced And Returning Defensive Depth

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Jayden Woods (15) celebrates following an interception against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The deciding factor in last year's matchup between Texas and Florida was the Gators' dominance in the trenches. With several key returners and reinforcements through the transfer portal, Florida's defense looks even more volatile as the Gators prepare for the 2026 season.

Edge Jayden Woods is expected to lead the pass rush attack, assisted by other transfer edges like TJ Bullard and returning linebackers Aaron Chiles and Myles Graham. The Gators' defensive interior played a pivotal role in limiting Manning's ability to get the ball in action last season, and seems ready to do the same thing again.

If Florida is to pull off another upset over Texas, the defense will take on the same critical role that it played last year. This year's offensive squad looks to be considerably more explosive than last year's for Texas, and limiting the Longhorns' explosiveness by winning in the trenches will be the key for a second year in a row.

Quarterback Uncertainty Leaves Gators Vulnerable

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo (12) during spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 2, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Lagway's departure from Florida via the transfer portal, the Gators were left vulnerable at the quarterback position, with just redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. on the developmental rise.

The Gators recruited former Georgia Tech passer Aaron Philo out of the transfer portal, and now the two are left to battle it out over the offseason in order for head coach Jon Sumrall to decide who will take the starting spot.

It's an underwhelming competition, especially in comparison to Lagway's potential before heading to Baylor over the offseason. The winner of the starting spot will be judged based off of in-game judgement and reliability, rather than any kind of elite talent that could turn a good offense into a great one.

Explosive Playmakers Downfield Could Give the Longhorns Trouble

Florida wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) powers by Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA football game in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With explosive pass-catchers downfield, however, the lack of elite talent at the quarterback position can be remedied. As long as either Philo or Jones is consistent in getting the ball to the members of Florida's elite wide receiver room, the Gators can still carry out explosive plays.

Florida now has one of the most explosive receiving units in the SEC, with players like Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson and Eric Singleton Jr. highlighting the roster. The pass game proved pivotal in last season's upset, with Wilson making program history against Texas as Florida's first true freshman to make a receiving touchdown in his first career start.

With several veterans leaving Texas' secondary, downfield explosiveness from the Gators may be much more dangerous for the Longhorns — and could lead to a repeat upset.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.