What The Texas Longhorns' Offensive Line Could Look Like Until Trevor Goosby Returns

The Texas Longhorns suffered a major injury scare on Monday night, and it nearly changed the entire complexion of their season.

During Monday night's practice, Texas star left tackle Trevor Goosby went down with a non-contact knee injury and limped off the field. The news of the injury was reported on Tuesday morning and, understandably, immediately sent panic throughout the Longhorns fanbase.

Fortunately for Texas, the worst-case scenario was avoided, and Goosby was diagnosed with a bone bruise, rather than an injury you would typically expect from a non-contact knee injury.

The bad news is that Goosby will still need some time to recover from the injury, which means Texas will at least temporarily have to shuffle its offensive line in some capacity.

But what could that look like for Texas? There are a few different changes that the Horns could make.

How Texas Might Adjust Their Offensive Line Without Trevor Goosby

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, the most obvious adjustment Texas will most assuredly make would be to move the current starting right tackle, Melvin Siani, over to the left side. He is an NFL-level talent and has experience at the position, starting all 13 games for Wake Forest on the blindside last season.

In just about every plausible scenario, Siani will occupy the left tackle slot.

It will be what the Horns choose to do to shuffle the rest of the line that comes into question, because there are a variety of other scenarios to consider.

1. The High Floor Option

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The most foolproof and lowest-risk option, at least in our opinion, would be to move Brandon Baker back to the right tackle spot until Goosby comes back. If that happens, it is also likely that Cole Hutson would fill in at right guard.

Starting Line:

Melvin Siani→Laurence Seymore→Connor Robertson→Cole Hutson→Brandon Baker

That decision would provide a wealth of experience and stability, and likely give the unit the highest floor, lowest risk option available to them.

Hutson did have his struggles in 2025, but seemed to get more comfortable as the season went along.

2. The Low Upside Option

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Andre Cojoe blocks for running back Colin Page during the second half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The next choice would be to leave Baker at guard, and start program veteran Andre Cojoe at right tackle. Cojoe has not seen much game action, but is big and physical and has been in the system for a while now.

Starting Line:

Melvin Siani→Laurence Seymore→Connor Robertson→Brandon Baker→Andre Cojoe

The upside to this option, compared to the previous combination, is that Cojoe is a more physically gifted player than Hutson. It also helps the Horns keep the same interior of the line they have been working with all spring and summer

The downside to this combination is that Cojoe, while experienced in the program. He has just 33 snaps to his name in four game appearances - all of which came in 2024. He saw action against Colorado State, UTSA, Louisian Monroe and Florida in reserve time, with 30 of those snaps were in run blocking, while just three were in pass protection.

He also missed the entire 2025 season with an injury, so it is unclear how he would respond to an increased role at this moment.

3. The High Upside Option

Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An option with a little bit of a lower floor, but also a potentially higher ceiling than the other two options, would be kicking Baker out to right tackle and going with Dylan Sikorski at right guard.

Starting Line:

Melvin Siani→Laurence Seymore→Connor Robertson→Dylan Sikorski→Brandon Baker

Sikorski is a very talented player that Texas is high on, but he is also viewed as a developmental piece by the staff. In other words, he might not be ready to start.

It should be noted that when Laurence Seymore went down with a minor injury in the scrimmage, it was Sikorski who replaced him, and not Hutson, so perhaps a similar situation could unfold here.

4. The High Risk Option

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another, more interesting scenario, would be to keep Baker at right guard and start redshirt freshman Jordan Coleman at right tackle.

Starting Line:

Melvin Siani→Laurence Seymore→Connor Robertson→Brandon Baker→Jordan Coleman

Coleman has been working mostly as Goosby's backup at left tackle throughout the offseason and has been impressive. Steve Sarkisian even gave him a shout-out in spring ball, but also noted the obvious drawback.

“You see the physical ability,” Sarkisian said in April. “When he does it right, it’s like whoa. He can pass set guys and move people in the run game. Now it’s the consistency factor. We’ve been very encouraged by where he’s at.”

Coleman, of course, has never started a game fo the Longhorns. He has also appeared in just one game, taking 11 snaps (seven run block and four pass block) against Sam Houston State. That is a far cry from facing off against Ohio State's defensive line in Week 2.

5. Our Pick

Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The last thing Texas should want or need to do is put Arch Manning in any uneccessary danger, as he ultimately holds the keys to Texas' hopes and dreams.

So if that is the goal, the best way, at least in our opinion, for Texas to deploy the line in Week 1 against Texas State, or more importantly against Ohio State in Week 2 - assuming Goosby isn't back by then - is to go with the safest option possible, and the highest floor combination.

Starting Line:

Melvin Siani→Laurence Seymore→Connor Robertson→Cole Hutson→Brandon Baker

Obviously, to Texas fans, this would be the least exciting option. They saw Hutson struggle in 2025 for a good portion of the season at both center and left guard. They also saw Brandon Baker turn into an excellent option at right tackle, especially over the final few weeks. So, we know he can succeed there.

But given the amount of experience Hutson has, which includes 48 games, 23 starts, and almost 2,000 snaps over four seasons, there is not going to be much of an opponent that Texas faces from Week 1 until Goosby comes back that Hutson hasn't seen or that he wouldn't be prepared for.

And if Hutson does struggle early on, Texas can always adjust with Sikorski, Cojoe, Coleman, Jaydon Chatman, or even someone like Jackson Christian, who has had a great camp.

Regardless of which path they choose though, the sooner Goosby gets back, the better.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.