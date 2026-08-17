Texas Longhorns Have a Major Question to Answer Behind Their Starting Offensive Line

The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian took the offseason to address some of the glaring holes that were left following the 2025 season and rearm the roster with talent to fix the issues that hurt the Longhorns a year ago.

Possibly the biggest problem Sarkisian and his coaching staff desperately needed to address and find a solution for was the Texas offensive line, which struggled mightily in 2025 and hindered the Longhorns' offense all season long.

And over the offseason, the Texas offensive line issues were tackled with Sarkisian bringing in additions out of the transfer portal or moving some returning players around the line to give the unit a major reshuffle. However, there's still a glaring question left to be answered on the offensive line as Texas continues to work throughout Fall Camp.

Texas Offensive Line's Looks Good, but Is the Depth Present for the Unit?

Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Early word on the starting unit for the Texas offensive line out of Fall Camp has been encouraging and positive as the returners, left tackle Trevor Goosby continues to look good as the unit's anchor, center Connor Robertson remains steady, and new right guard Brandon Baker is making the transition to guard almost seamless.

The new faces on the starting unit are impressing right away, as new right tackle Melvin Siani continues to show out as he's done all offseason. And while the left guard spot remains up in the air, Laurence Seymore has come in over the summer and has quickly turned heads in Fall Camp, earning reps as the first-team left guard.

And while it won't be known if the Longhorns have truly fixed their offensive line issues from a year ago until they get out on the field and prove it, Texas has certainly taken a solid step forward.

However, what remains to be answered is whether the Longhorns have any reliable depth after the first unit that Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood can trust.

Injuries obviously happen in football, and especially with the grind of a nine-game SEC schedule, which will be grueling and take a toll, as Texas wishes to keep playing until mid-January. Having the trusted depth would allow the offense and the offensive lines' performance to remain steady and not take a step back.

Texas has a few players who could step into the role as trusted depth pieces; Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski, who has looked solid over the offseason, is an option. The Longhorns can turn to veteran players of the program in seniors Jaydon Chatman and Andre Cojoe or the very late return of fifth-year offensive lineman Cole Hutson, who was a key starter a year ago.

Outside of Hutson, none of the options have truly seen the field enough or been in the program long enough to be dependable; however, having three to four players who can step up off the bench and check in is vital to any championship roster.

And not only does the depth need to be talented enough, but it also has to be disciplined, which is an area that even the Longhorns' starting units have struggled with over the past few years.

Texas still has a few more weeks to get the depth figured out with the season opener set on September 5; however, Sarkisian will need a dependable contingency plan ready to go in case of an emergency.

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