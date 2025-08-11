Two Texas Longhorns Selected to ESPN Preseason All-America Team
Texas Longhorns football enters the 2025 season with a defense that is expected to be one of the best in the nation. Some players on this defense standout compared to the rest, including two preseason first-team All-American selections, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and safety Michael Taaffe.
ESPN released its selections for its 2025 preseason All-America team, including Taaffe and Hill as the only Longhorns selected to the list.
As both players enter what will likely be their last season in college football, they will look to live up to this year's expectations.
Hill and Taaffe's Impact for Texas
If Hill plays to expectations, he will likely be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and possibly go in the top 10. In 2024, Hill finished with 113 total tackles, eight sacks and four forced fumbles. After last season, Hill was named to the AP All-America second team and is now set to lead one of the best linebacker corps in the nation.
Taaffe has been with the Longhorns since 2021 when he joined Texas as a walk-on. He now prepares for his fifth season with the program as one of the best safeties in the nation. Last season, Taaffe recorded two interceptions and 12 passes defended.
Texas was one of five team's with two selections, while Clemson and Alabama were the only team's with three selections each. The Longhorns also had one second team selection in Colin Simmons at defensive end.
Simmons is another young talent for Texas that will likely find himself as a first-team selection this time next season. As a true freshman, Simmons was dominant in 2024, recording nine sacks and 14 tackles-for-loss. He was selected behind South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart who was also a true freshman last season.
Hill, Taaffe and Simmons will start the season against Ohio State in a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff Semifinal where the Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns, 28-14. In that matchup, Hill finished with 6 total tackles and half a sack, while Taaffe finished with five total tackles. Simmons sat behind Taaffe and Hill with four total tackles and two passes defended.
As the No. 1 team in the nation, according to the season's first AP poll, Texas will look to veteran players such as Taaffe and Hill, as well as young superstars like Simmons, if they hope to hold onto its top ranking. AP ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 3 team in the nation behind Penn State, and set the stage for a top five matchup in Columbus on August 30.