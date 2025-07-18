Vince Young, Mack Brown Launching Texas Longhorns Podcast
AUSTIN -- Ahead of the 2025 college football season, two of the most important names in Texas Longhorns history are reuniting nearly 20 years after their legendary title run.
Former Texas quarterback Vince Young and head coach Mack Brown are launching "The Stampede: A Podcast on the Texas Longhorns," Brown announced on social media this week. The show will be hosted by CBS Austin sports director Bob Ballou.
"VY and I are excited about our new podcast! Check it out!" Brown wrote on social media.
Mack Brown's Announcement
Brown, 73, has remained active on social media while staying connected to Texas fans. He added a video message that details what the podcast will include.
"It's all about Texas athletics, and what a great athletic program. But we'll start with football," Brown said. " ... Vince Young, maybe the best quarterback to ever play college football ... will be on board, and he and I will be talking about everything Texas football."
Brown added that he and Young will "especially" be talking about the season opener against Ohio State next month while reflecting on their own legendary battle in Columbus against the Buckeyes during the 2005 season.
"We'll especially talk about that opener in 'The Shoe' because Vince and I were there one night and came away with the three-point win, and it's an unbelievable atmosphere," Brown said.
Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 while Young was inducted in 2019.
Neither Brown or Young has taken a major step into the sports media realm since their days at Texas but putting the Burnt Orange goggles back on will certainly come to the delight of many Longhorn fans that watched the duo lead Texas to a win in the BCS National Championship against USC in Jan. 2006.
Brown was fired by North Carolina at the end of last season after six seasons as head coach in his second stint with the Tar Heels. He has yet to land a new job elsewhere ahead of the 2025 season but this latest career choice could indicate Brown is done with coaching altogether.
As for Young, he's remained present in Austin by routinely attending Texas home games and even making appearances at some practices over the past few seasons.
He and Brown will now get a chance to reflect on their time at Texas together while offering up their insight on the current Longhorns team under Arch Manning.
Texas and Ohio State will begin the 2025 regular season on Aug. 30.