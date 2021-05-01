WATCH: Emotional Longhorns DE Joseph Ossai Reacts to Getting Drafted by Bengals

In the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, former Texas Longhorn Joseph Ossai was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 69 overall pick.

Ossai will provide much-needed help for the Bengals defensive line. Here’s the moment that Ossai got the call:

The former Longhorn had his best season during his junior year, setting a career-high in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (15.5), and forced fumbles (three). The versatile athlete shared his excitement after being drafted:

"It was an amazing feeling," Ossai said. "All of that hard work, all of that grind finally got me where I needed to be. The job’s not done yet. All of that has only put me at the start line. I still have to get to the finish line, and that will be when the NFL is all said and done. I’m just excited to be at the start line with the opportunity to run the race. The call was kind of a blur, there were too many feelings and too many emotions, but I just saw Cincinnati, Ohio, and got so excited."

This was just a few picks after teammate Samuel Cosmi was selected by the Washington Football Team with the No. 51 overall pick.

Cosmi was also in disbelief after having his dreams come true. Take a look:

Rounds 4-7 of the draft are set to start on Saturday at noon E.T. The next Longhorn projected to be picked is safety Caden Sterns. After Sterns, there are several texas players that will hope to hear their name called but might not.

Sam Ehlinger

Brennan Eagles

Ta'Quon Graham

Tarik Black

