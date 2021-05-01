BREAKING: Washington Football Team Selects Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi With No. 51 Pick in NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns had their first player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night, when the Washington Football Team selected Samuel Cosmi with the No. 51 overall pick.

After a long offseason of speculation, the Texas Longhorns finally had their first player taken off of the board in the 2021 NFL Draft, when the Washington Football Team selected offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi with the No. 51 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Washington now adds Cosmi to an offensive line that was in need of desperate help on the edge, following the exit of Trent Williams to San Francisco last season.

Cosmi started in 34 games over the course of his Texas career, seeing time both at right and left tackle, and was named a freshman All-America in 2018, as well as first-team All-Big 12 in both 2019 and 2020.

Cosmi was a top high school recruit in the state of Texas as well, where he was an all-state selection and two-time all-district honoree at Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Cosmi below:

Over the last two seasons, Cosmi developed into one of the premier offensive linemen in college football. Body beautiful standing in at a hair over 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, evaluators will be hard-pressed to find a more desirable frame in the class. With prototype length and athleticism, Cosmi has a big upside as a blind-side pass protector. His movement skills show up in the run game, where he is able to transition fluidly laterally and to the second level. Cosmi has put on a substantial amount of weight during his Longhorns career and the power behind his pads is still a work in progress. As he continues to develop physically, a clearer picture will be gained on just how dominant he can become.

With Cosmi now off of the board, it remains to be seen which of his fellow Longhorns will be next to go on Day two, with names like Joseph Ossai, Caden Sterns, Ta’Quon Graham, and Sam Ehlinger still remaining.

