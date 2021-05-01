BREAKING: Cincinnati Bengals Select Longhorns DE Joseph Ossai With No. 69 Pick in NFL Draft

Not long after his teammate Samuel Cosmi was selected by the Washington Football Team, Texas Longhorns defensive end Joseph Ossai was taken with the No. 69 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals

Not long after his teammate Samuel Cosmi was selected by the Washington Football Team with the No. 51 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Longhorns pass rusher Joseph Ossai became the second Texas player taken on Friday night, when he was taken with the No. 69 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals now add Ossai to a front seven that is in desperate need of pass rush help, after finishing as one of the worst team's in the NFL in terms of pressure and sack production this past season.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, and settled outside of Houston, Texas, the top recruit was an academic standout for the Longhorns, majoring in Physical Culture & Sports. Ossai Started two of 14 games played as a freshman and started all 13 games as a sophomore.

Ossai first came to the United States after his parents won a visa lottery when he was 9- or 10-years-old, bringing him and his four siblings along to start a new life of opportunity in the States.

On the field, Ossai dealt with a season-long shoulder injury that he played through while wearing a harness, that essentially made him one-armed until it healed sufficiently for their bowl game in 2019.

In 2020, he injured his left shoulder again and continued to play through it while again wearing the harness.

The Longhorns defensive team captain in 2020, Ossai handles the media well and is known as a simple guy with a personal responsibility mindset, and a genuine team-first guy with high character traits.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Ossai below:

After spending a lot of time in an off-ball role for the Longhorns early in his career, Ossai found a home as a Jack ‘backer creating lots of havoc rushing off the edge. That versatility will appeal to NFL teams that could utilize him in multiple ways. Ossai plays with his hair on fire, showing a lot of physicality and effort working behind the line of scrimmage. He’s a high-energy player who posted some outstanding backfield production during his final two years on campus. Ossai is an impressive athlete, boasting notable explosiveness and flexibility for the position. As an edge-setter, he is super physical with heavy hands to work against opposing tackles. His bend is surprising for a player that has spent so much time as an off-ball linebacker. He’s a little high cut, lacking the change of direction you might want on the second level for a team that prefers him off the ball. Ossai is far from a finished product, which will make a lot of teams excited about how he can develop. With future improvements, Ossai has a chance to be a big-time disruptor at the next level. With his combination of explosiveness, physicality, and bend, he has a chance to be a top 50 overall selection.

With Ossai and Cosmi now off of the board, it remains to be seen which of his fellow Longhorns will be next to go on Day Two, with names like Caden Sterns, Ta’Quon Graham, and Sam Ehlinger, among others, still remaining.

