BREAKING: Longhorns Expected To Add USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote

The Texas Longhorns will reportedly add a talented linebacker to the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal

Looking to add some depth on both sides of the ball, the Texas Longhorns have been immersed in the NCAA Transfer Portal, hoping to find replacements for their recent losses.

On Friday, that search took another positive step, with the Longhorns expected to be the front runners to land talented USC transfer inside linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com

Gaoteote, who was one of the top linebacker recruits in the country coming out of Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV), originally committed to the Trojans in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-2 250-pound Gaoteote picked USC over a host of impressive programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and many more.

Appearing in 17 games over his three seasons with the Trojans, Gaoteote made 105 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks, but played just two games in the 2020 season due to both an injury and his decision to transfer.

The addition of Gaoteote would give the Longhorns their fifth linebacker transfer since Steve Sarkisian took over the program, after Devin Richardson (New Mexico State), Ovie Oghoufo (Notre Dame), Ben Davis (Alabama), and Ray Thornton (LSU).

Gaoteote would also help to replace the void left by the departed Juwan Mitchell who transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers earlier this month.

