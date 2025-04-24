Matthew Golden Makes Heart-Warming Pledge Before NFL Draft Selection
Since joining the Texas Longhorns Matthew Golden has improved his stock dramatically, going from a player who was though of as a No. 2 or No. 3 wideout, to potentially being a top-15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In most cases, when a player gets his first big NFL check, he elects to go for a flashy gift. Whether it be a new house, a new car, or a watch for themselves. Which, of course, is well warranted.
However, Matthew Golden is different. Instead, he plans on giving back to his loved ones.
"Definitely get my grandma a house, man," Golden told On3 when asked about his first big purchase as an NFL player. "We lost our property a couple years ago. You know, that's somewhere I grew up when I was younger, and you know, it'd be a blessing to be able to get that back for my family. You know, that's where they all grew up. That's why I grew up. So, you know, that's always, I always tell myself I wanted to do that, and now I'm in a position to do it. So if it's bound to happen. I'm gonna make it happen... I'm gonna kick down the door."
Golden, a Houston native, attended Klein Cain High School before going on to play for the Houston Cougars, and eventually the Longhorns.
He spent is entire life with his family living in the same house and being around the Houston area. Unfortunately, when that house was lost, Golden's family was heartbroken.
But now, he has a chance to rectify that, and fully intends on making things whole for his family once again.
"It's literally for sale right now. I go back and look at it every time," Golden said. "I actually had a camp last week for some kids back at home, and I dropped down that road. That's where I grew up. So it's actually the back street of the high school that I went to that my whole family lives on that back road, man. so you know a lot of people you know they started knocking stuff down and for me, man. It's always been giving back to my people. So, you know, to be able to do that man that'd be the biggest purchase for me."
The NFL Draft kicks off at 7 pm CT, with all Longhorns fans watching to see where Golden, and potentially three other first round Texas exes could fall.