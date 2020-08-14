SI.com
LonghornsCountry
HomeLonghorns in the prosFootballThe Forty Acres
Search

Watch: Texas Longhorns True Freshman Receiver Turning Heads in Practice

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns true freshman Troy Omeire has been turning heads with some spectacular catches during fall camp so far.

The Fort Bend Austin product came to Texas ranked the No. 42 wide receiver, No. 37 player in the state and No. 240 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class according to 247Sports. 

He also had offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech and USC. 

Texas succeeded in flipping Omeire from rival Texas A&M a couple of months before signing day and held on to the standout wide receiver through a tumultuous offseason that saw the firing of seven assistant coaches - including both offensive and defensive coordinators - shortly after the end of the season. 

Omeire came to the Forty Acres already looking the part, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 206 pounds, but he's quickly showing that he is mentally ready to compete as well. 

Here you can see him show off his outstanding catch radius and ability to get both feet down. 

In this clip he not only runs a crisp route wit a precise cut to shed the defender, but also adjusts to a low-thrown ball to make a catch and turn upfield. 

Texas has a ton of talent at receiver, but not a lot of experience. The Longhorns are replacing two NFL Draft picks in Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay. 

Most expect Jake Smith and Jordan Whittington to split time in the slot while Josh Moore and Brennan Eagles look ready like the early favorites to start on the outside. 

However, the door is wide open for guys like Omeire, Marcus Washington, Kennedy Lewis, Kelvontay Dixon and A'Vonte Woodard to step in and compete for both playing time and potentially starting spots should they show out in camp. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns Offer Dallas-Area Offensive Lineman

The Longhorns joined the chase to land 2021 offensive tackle Jack Leyrer.

Chris Dukes

Watch: Texas Longhorn Secondary Making Plays Early in Camp

Just one year removed from finishing No. 127 against the pass, the Longhorns look ready to make a major jump in 2020.

Chris Dukes

Texas Finalizes Season Opener vs. UTEP

On Sept. 12 the Longhorns originally planned to travel down to Baton Rouge and face the defending champion LSU Tigers. Now the Longhorns will officially open the season in Austin against the University of Texas at El Paso on the same date.

Tomer Barazani

NCAA Moves to Cancel All Fall Sports Championships

The move will not affect FBS football, which is still planning on moving forward at this point.

Chris Dukes

Texas Players Speak on Big 12's Decision to Play in Fall

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced that the conference will proceed with its plans to play out the fall football season.

Tomer Barazani

Report: Texas Longhorn Defensive Lineman Opts Out for 2020

Texas junior and projected starter Marqez Bimage has opted out of the 2020 season.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorn Players, Coach Praise Big 12 Decision

Texas head coach Tom Herman and team leaders Sam Ehlinger and Caden Sterns expressed their excitement over the conference's decision to play football in the fall.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Commissioner: Athletes are Safer Under Program Supervision Than in the 'General Population'

Bob Bowlsby spoke to the media about the conference's decision to move forward with college football on Wednesday.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Revised 2020 Football Schedule Announced

The Texas nowLonghorns begin the conference season on the road on Sept. 26 and open home conference play on Oct. 3.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Moving Forward With Fall Football

The league's board of directors agreed Tuesday night to proceed with fall sports seasons.

Chris Dukes