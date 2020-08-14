Watch: Texas Longhorns True Freshman Receiver Turning Heads in Practice

Texas Longhorns true freshman Troy Omeire has been turning heads with some spectacular catches during fall camp so far.

The Fort Bend Austin product came to Texas ranked the No. 42 wide receiver, No. 37 player in the state and No. 240 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

He also had offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech and USC.

Texas succeeded in flipping Omeire from rival Texas A & M a couple of months before signing day and held on to the standout wide receiver through a tumultuous offseason that saw the firing of seven assistant coaches - including both offensive and defensive coordinators - shortly after the end of the season.

Omeire came to the Forty Acres already looking the part, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 206 pounds, but he's quickly showing that he is mentally ready to compete as well.

Here you can see him show off his outstanding catch radius and ability to get both feet down.

In this clip he not only runs a crisp route wit a precise cut to shed the defender, but also adjusts to a low-thrown ball to make a catch and turn upfield.

Texas has a ton of talent at receiver, but not a lot of experience. The Longhorns are replacing two NFL Draft picks in Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay.

Most expect Jake Smith and Jordan Whittington to split time in the slot while Josh Moore and Brennan Eagles look ready like the early favorites to start on the outside.

However, the door is wide open for guys like Omeire, Marcus Washington, Kennedy Lewis, Kelvontay Dixon and A'Vonte Woodard to step in and compete for both playing time and potentially starting spots should they show out in camp.

