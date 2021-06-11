Way-Too-Early Predictions Week 2: Texas Vs. Arkansas

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 2

Early in the season, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Fayetteville and face the Arkansas Razorbacks, and second-year coach Sam Pittman. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns will face a Razorbacks squad who are experienced on both sides of the ball.

On Tuesday, we started our preview of Arkansas with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Razor top offensive difference-makers, as well as some of their best defensive impact players.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas heads to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks on September 11 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas will face its first Power 5 road test with an Arkansas team that overachieved last season under head coach Sam Pittman. Texas is the more talented team, but Arkansas' defense will cause problems for the Longhorns' young quarterback tandem.

Bijan Robinson will make the difference here, putting the true first stamp on his 2021 Heisman campaign in a close game.

Texas 31 Arkansas 23

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

This won’t be a game where Casey Thompson or Hudson Card separates themselves in the battle for QB1. Arkansas’ defense allowed an average of 24.7 points per game in the first 6 outings of 2020…and that was against all SEC offenses.

Barry Odom runs a ton of 3-2-6 formations, so expect the coverage to be on point. Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson should be the x-factor in the Longhorns picking up their first SEC win since 2018 in the Sugar Bowl.

Texas 30, Arkansas 14

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

Texas will need to settle in but will end up dominating Arkansas in this game. Rushing for 183 yards on only 10 attempts in the Alamo Bowl, look for Heisman candidate Bijan Robinson to replicate this success against an Arkansas defense that allowed 452 yards and 35 points per game last season. Texas should and will coast to a win against their former Southwestern Conference rival.

Texas 35, Arkansas 14

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

For Texas (and Arkansas fans) of a certain vintage, this was once one of the top games on the calendar every year. These days, since they're no longer in the Southwest Conference, we get the rare non-conference game like this. Arkansas hasn't had a winning season since 2016. That's all I need to know.

Texas 37, Arkansas 21.

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

A lot has changed for Texas and Arkansas since the last meeting between the two schools at the 2014 Texas Bowl in Houston, which saw the Razorbacks of the SEC stomp the Tyrone Swoopes and Charlie Strong-led Horns 31-7 in front of a mostly burnt orange crowd. September 11th’s matchup in Fayetteville will be the first Power 5 matchup for Coach Sark as the head coach at Texas, as the pressure is on the Horns to come out with a victory against an Arkansas team that finished second-to-last in the SEC West in 2020. Look for the burnt orange to add another victory to the 56-22 all-time record against their former Southwest conference foe.

Texas 31, Arkansas 20

