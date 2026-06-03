What is Actually Different This Season About the Texas Longhorns?

In just three months, the Texas Longhorns will take the field for the first time in the 2026 college football season when they take on Texas State. Yes, that may seem like a long time now, but before you know it, the Christmas Eve excitement of the last Friday before the season begins will be here.

But before we get to the excitement, are the Longhorns going to be contenders or pretenders this season? Contenders would be a good bet, but what separates the 2026 version of this team from this past season's squad?

For me, it's one word that describes how this team got better from last season: Experience. Let's break down how experience will be the biggest factor for the Longhorns in 2026.

Known Expectations

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

One could make the case that no player in college football history had more pressure to be successful than Arch Manning did last season. With a last name that carries more weight than most can handle, the national media was quick to bury Manning after a slow start in his first season as the starter in Austin.

Those same people who buried Manning were awfully silent when it appeared the Longhorns quarterback was finding a rhythm as the season went on. Manning finished last season with 3,126 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

With a year under his belt, the redshirt junior now knows the challenge that awaits him in 2026. It's time for him to prove that last year was exactly what it was meant to be, a growing experience.

Defensive Stud

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) rushes Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Getting the SEC leader in sacks back for another year is enough to make Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp dance for joy. Every week this upcoming season, teams will fear seeing Colin Simmons line up against them.

A talent like Simmons getting the chance to shine in the light of what should be a solid defensive unit is the perfect recruiting pitch on why players should be excited about coming back to play college ball.

There are many other players to be excited about this season for the Longhorns. For instance, Auburn Tigers junior transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman and junior transfer running back Hollywood Smothers. If you had to pinpoint the one thing that makes this Longhorns team stand out, it would be the experience they're bringing to the field this fall.

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