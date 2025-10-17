What Are The Most Underrated Aspects of the Texas Longhorns Team Development
Coming off a victorious win against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry, the Texas Longhorns will now head to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats for week 8 of college football.
As Texas reaches its midway point of the season, in a teleconference on Thursday, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke on what the two most underrated aspects of the team’s development have been thus far.
Special Teams
“I think we're really starting to hit our stride on special teams, and I know we haven't been perfect throughout the year, but I really feel like special teams is a weapon of ours,” Sarkisian said. “Whether it's with Jack (Bouwmeester) or Mason (Shipley), you know, punting and kicking… (or) Ryan Niblett in the return game.”
For the punter, Bouwmeester has accumulated 1,078 yards across 23 punts, which averages 46.9 yards per punt. He has also placed the ball inside the 20-yard line five times this season. As for Shipley, the kicker has secured 8 out of his 10 field goal attempts, and has racked up 45 points for the Longhorns.
However, the most underrated special proves to be defensive back, Niblett. In addition to the third-year amassing 216 yards across 10 returns, he also scored a touchdown on a 75-yard return in week 7 against Oklahoma, which ended as a pivotal and crucial play for the Longhorns.
Turnover Ratio
“And I say the other thing that probably doesn't give enough credit is just, you know, our turnover ratio right now,” Sarkisian added. “I think we're plus six on the year, (and) that (has been) a formula (of) success for us.”
Despite Texas not recording any turnovers in week 1 against Ohio State, the Longhorns have since then forced 12 turnovers across five games. While recording eight interceptions, they have also forced six fumbles and secured four fumble recoveries.
“We've got to continue to attack the ball on defense, and we got to continue to take care of it on offense,” Sarkisian said.
Looking Ahead
“Knock on wood, it'd be great to pitch another shutout Saturday night… not having one last week was big. You’re not giving up short fields, you're punting the ball, you're controlling vertical field position, and so, you know, we got to win as a team,” Sarkisian said. “And those two phases of our game are very important to us playing the style of football that we want to play.”
As the Longhorns look to extend their winning streak in SEC play, be sure to tune into the Texas-Kentucky matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.