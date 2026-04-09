What It Means For Blake Gideon To Coach Alongside Will Muschamp

Earlier this year, it was announced that former Texas Longhorns safety Blake Gideon would be returning to his alma mater as a defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, his second tenure in Austin after serving as a safeties coach under head coach Steve Sarkisian from 2021 to 2024.

His return to the Horns also reunites him with one of his coaches from his time on the field as a player, defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who served in the same role with the team from 2008 to 2010, the first three years of Gideon's college career.

Needless to say, Gideon is pretty giddy to be alongside his former coach.

"He Got Me Into This Coaching Thing"

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas beat Texas A&M 49-9. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

During a midweek press conference, Gideon spoke about the additional factor of Muschamp also returning to Austin benefitting his coaching and how trusting he is of his system.

"I got a ton of respect for the place I came from, but you know an added factor is obviously 'Champ being here," Gideon said. "You know, I played for 'Champ, and he got me into this coaching thing back in Gainesville, Florida a dozen years ago. So, I believe in his system and how he does things and we've got a lot of trust between each other, and so there's another opportunity for me to grow as well."

After a short stint in the NFL, Gideon began his coaching career in 2014 with the Florida Gators as a defensive quality control coach under Muschamp, who was the head coach of the team at the time.

Gideon also made it clear that it was the same Muschamp that he remembered as a player and protege.

"I don't if he has (changed) much, which is a good thing," said the former safety. "I think what makes him unique is obviously his detail and his intent and his work. My perception of him, going back to being 18 years old, was that he had a really good grasp on all 11 guys and the big picture of things, and that's something I admire and respect. He might have a couple more gray hairs, but he's got the same energy, the same approach, and the same expectations, and his consistency over time is what's made him who he is."

The Longhorns will take the field with Muschamp on the sidelines for the first time since the 2010 season when they host the Texas State Bobcats at DKR on September 5.