What Texas Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart Could Look Like vs. Michigan

Losing a substantial portion of their personnel before a bowl game is not a reality that the Texas Longhorns have had to deal with in the previous two years.

With College Football Playoff appearances in the four-team format in the 2023-24 season and the inaugural 12-team tournament last season, the Longhorns kept their roster practically intact until January. But this time around, due to the updated timing of the portal's winter window and the absence of the CFP, Texas does not have that luxury.

Per a Dec. 22 CW33 article, 18 total Longhorns have already opted out of Texas' Dec. 31 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, either to declare for the NFL Draft or to enter the transfer portal.

Through these exits come openings in the depth chart that allow greater snap counts and starting opportunities for players still in the mix. Here is what to expect out of the defense without some of its key contributors from recent years.

Defensive Line

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ethan Burke (91) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) on the one yard line during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

At least for one more game, Texas' defensive front will remain mostly complete. But there is one huge exception: Ethan Burke.

An Austin native who played 52 games for the Longhorns, Burke has declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing the Citrus Bowl, though he will participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Freshman Lance Jackson, who played in 11 games and recorded 15 tackles and two sacks, could be the one to earn the start in Burke's place, while Zina Umeozulu and Colton Vasek are other candidates to see more field time.

Colin Simmons will, of course, start at the opposite side of the line, while the likes of Alex January, Hero Kanu, Maraad Watson and possibly Justus Terry look to make their marks in the middle of the defensive front. Seniors Cole Brevard and Travis Shaw will get their final moments at the nose of the defense in the bowl game.

Linebackers

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The best way to describe Texas' linebackers room entering the Citrus Bowl is depleted.

The Longhorns will be without their most notable performers at the position in Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore, who will be heading to the NFL Draft, as well as portal-entrant Liona Lefau. Together, the three accumulated 172 tackles in the 2025 season, leaving Texas with little production remaining.

However, now leading the linebacker corps will be Ty'Anthony Smith, who proved that he earned head coach Steve Sarkisian's faith this season. Smith was fifth on the team in tackles with 50 and stepped up into a bigger role during Hill's late-season absence.

Though playing a hybrid and versatile role defensively, similar to what Moore did, Brad Spence could be another relied-on figure in this shorthanded room, given his experience playing linebacker before transferring from Arkansas. Freshmen Elijah Barnes and Jonathan Cunningham are highly rated youngsters who should get looks from the coaching staff against Michigan after making appearances in a couple games each during the regular season.

Secondary

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Michael Taaffe, Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau have turned their focus to the professional level. Derek Williams Jr. and Santana Wilson have announced their intentions to enter the portal. In Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 31, Texas' young defensive back group will get to step up.

Apart from Jelani McDonald, no one in the secondary against Michigan will have had real multi-year experience. Warren Roberson and Kobe Black will get their share of snaps at cornerback. Freshmen Graceson Littleton and Kade Phillips, who Texas fans are already familiar with, will play important roles in this game and continue to do so moving forward.

A third freshman, five-star recruit Jonah Williams, should see the field more than he did in any regular-season game with the exits of Taaffe and Derek Williams Jr. Xavier Filsaime is another safety to watch next to McDonald and Jonah Williams.

Texas' staff will get to see what they have in their existing defensive playmakers on New Year's Eve, right before the portal opens and the headset transfers over to new coordinator Will Muschamp. That will apply to all three lines of the defense.

For the secondary specifically, that will occur within a coaching transition of its own, the unit now without passing game coordinator Duane Akina, who was let go by Sarkisian alongside defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.