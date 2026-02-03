Rasheem Biles' Former Teammate Makes Promise to Texas Fans

The Texas Longhorns made big moves in the transfer portal, adding the top wide receiver in Auburn's Cam Coleman and Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles in a class that was ranked No. 10 by On3. After finishing 10–3 in 2025, the Longhorns rebuilt their roster to return to the College Football Playoff.

Former Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis had strong words of praise about his former teammate, one of Texas’ biggest additions in the transfer portal.

He promised to Texas fans that the Longhorns' new star linebacker is the player they need in critical situations on their path to another CFP berth.

Kyle Louis Praises Texas Transfer Rasheem Biles

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles celebrates a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Biles was one of the top players in the transfer portal and was a standout player with the Pittsburgh Panthers. He and Louis were one of the best linebacker duos in the country, as both were named to all-conference teams in consecutive seasons.

Louis was an All-American linebacker in 2024 and is preparing for the 2026 NFL draft. He did not mince words when talking about his former teammate, Biles, who was named one of the 101 best players in the country in 2025 by PFF.

"I promise y'all, when you need him most — when it's the fourth quarter, third down, and you need someone to make that play, you're going to see him make that play," Louis said of Biles, according to Orangebloods.com.

Biles is returning for his senior season despite having the opportunity to be a potential Day 3 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He is coming off a career year in which he posted career-bests in tackles (101), tackles for loss (17.0), interceptions (two) and forced fumbles (two).

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) and Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) exchange words during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Longhorns, Biles will have the opportunity to be that playmaker in key situations. Texas intends to compete in big games, and the first test comes in Week 2 against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 12.

As an inside linebacker, Biles has the versatility to make an impact in several areas. He recorded a PFF grade of 78.7 in 2025 and stood out as a run defender, logging 36 run stops and a run-defense grade of 85.3.

Among Power Four linebackers with at least 100 defensive snaps, Biles ranked tied for 15th in overall defensive grade and tied for 21st in run defense grade, placing him among the nation’s top returning linebackers. He also tied for 30th in run stops.

Beyond his work against the run, Biles showed versatility in coverage and as a pass rusher, earning PFF grades above 73 in both areas while tallying 15 pressures and allowing just 181 coverage yards without giving up a touchdown.

With the ball, he is also a playmaker. He scored three touchdowns on defense in 2025 — two pick-sixes and a scoop-and-score — making offenses pay for testing him. His multi-phase impact will be welcomed in the middle of Texas’s defense

According to Texas Longhorns On SI’s latest defensive depth chart, Biles is expected to start for the Longhorns as their moneybacker. With linebacker/safety positional versatility, he will help Texas stay multiple even when they keep their linebackers on the field.

Justin Cryer or Ty'Anthony Smith could be the starter at Mike, with Brad Spence starting as the Sam, with edge-rushing ability. With some top additions in the transfer portal and a new play-caller in Will Muschamp, the Longhorns are looking to improve defensively in 2026.