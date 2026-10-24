What Texas Longhorns Players Are Saying About QB KJ Lacey

The Texas Longhorns had what many felt was a looming quarterback controversy after last week's upset loss to the Florida Gators.

Steve Sarkisian said that everything on the offense would be evaluated, including the quarterback position and Arch Manning. Sarkisian eventually said two days later that Manning would still be the starter ahead of Saturday's matchup with No. 7 Ole Miss.

However, this hasn't stopped the conversation surrounding Texas backup quarterback KJ Lacey. Multiple players were asked about what he brings to the table while speaking with the media earlier this week.

Texas Players Have Been Impressed by KJ Lacey

Texas Longhorns helmet during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lacey has appeared in just three career games at Texas, completing 8 of 9 passes for 70 yards and no touchdowns. He went 6 of 7 passing for 55 yards in the season opener against Texas State.

Though fans haven't watched much of Lacey, the Texas defense has seen firsthand in practice what he's capable of.

Texas defensive tackle Hero Kanu had some notable praise for Lacey, who he gets to go up against routinely.

"KJ is dynamic," Kanu said. "That's one thing, he can throw the ball and he can run. People probably think he's more of like a runner, but he can really sling it as well. He's really dynamic. He can avoid pressures just by his legs and still have his eyes down the field, making a big-time throw. He's doing a good job progressing and reading defenses and everything."

And on offense, right guard Brandon Baker echoed these comments.

"There'll be times where we'll have certain guys changing in and out, if towards the end of practice or back into practice, whatever period it will be. KJ, he's a smooth operator. He's a great player, a great person, and you get to see those those steps that he takes. It's really cool to see," Baker said.

Steve Sarkisian Chimes in About KJ Lacey

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian met with the media on Thursday and shared his latest thoughts on Lacey, who he has spoken highly of ever since spring practice.

"KJ is a good player," Sarkisian said. "He's dynamic with the ball in his hands. He's a natural passer. There's always things, nuances when when you lack experience in practice, and we put him in some difficult situations. There's some growing pains that come with that, but he's coachable. He brings a good attitude every day. I think he's got good rapport with his teammates."

If Manning struggles and Texas finds itself in a deep hole with its College Football Playoff hopes on the line, Lacey could have a shot to step up to the plate against Ole Miss.

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