Texas Longhorns Report Card: Grading Every Position Group in Big Win vs. Missouri

The Texas Longhorns won 34-20 over the Missouri Tigers in an intense back-and-forth affair. Texas scored 24 second-half points, which proved to be the difference,

The Longhorns and Tigers traded blows in the fourth quarter, but a Raleek Brown 24-yard touchdown reception put Texas ahead with five minutes remaining.

The Longhorns secured a much-needed road victory. It was an impressive effort by Steve Sarkisian's team. Let's grade every position group from Saturday's win.

Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning arguably played his best game of the season. He completed 28 of his 38 pass attempts for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Two of his three touchdowns went to running backs (Brown and Derrek Cooper). His other touchdown pass went to Jermaine Bishop Jr. after the Longhorns got a lucky break on a fumble.

Manning answered the call on Saturday. He wasn't perfect, but he delivered when his team needed him most. Any doubts about Manning's abilities should be silenced for at least another week.

Grade: A

Running Back

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hollywood Smothers out for the season, Texas needed answers at running back, and it got one with Raleek Brown. He finished with 17 rushing attempts for 85 yards and two total touchdowns.

Brown got off to a fast start, but the Longhorns abandoned the running game in the third quarter. However, Brown made an impact in the fourth quarter, and his seven-yard touchdown run sealed the game.

Missouri's run defense is tough to beat, but Texas found success on the ground, and it played a big role in the win.

Grade: A-

Wide Receivers

Without Cam Coleman, other wide receivers had to step up. Emmett Mosley V had a critical fumble, but he was still the leading receiver with five receptions for 85 yards.

Jermaine Bishop had his best game in his short collegiate career, hauling in four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. Texas found success through the air, and the wide receivers played a solid game.

Grade: B+

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Tight Ends

Emaree Winston and Michael Masuanas combined for five receptions for 24 yards.

Grade: B

Offensive Line

The offensive line played better this week. Manning was sacked three times and the running game cam alive.

The Longhorns had a few pre-snap penalties they have to clean up.

Grade: B

Defensive Line

Colton Vasek was the lone player to record a sack. This unit is desperately missing Colin Simmons. Texas was able to slow down Missouri's run game, but it would've loved to generate more pressure on Austin Simmons.

Grade: C+

Linebackers

Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer were impactful on Saturday. Cryer finished with six total tackles and a tackle for loss. Biles recorded two pass deflections and a 0.5 tackle for loss.

The linebacker duo may have not made as big of an impact as last week, but they still made a difference on Saturday. The Longhorns were playing a bend but don't break defense.

Grade: B+

Secondary

Texas Longhorns defensive back Bo Mascoe. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers made Texas' secondary pay on a 77-yard touchdown by Naeshaun Montgomery. Jelani McDonald had a critical missed tackle, and Missouri capitalized.

However, Warren Roberson made a big hit in the fourth quarter, and Graceson Littleton picked off a ball in the air. It was a game-changing play and made up for earlier miscues. The Longhorns held Simmons to 25 passing yards in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B

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