What Texas LB Trey Moore Said About Visit With Cowboys

The Texas Longhorns are a staple around the world for college football. Every country knows the logo, and majority of them know the reference when they see the horns being thrown up from people as well.

That same global understanding fits the Dallas Cowboys as well. Traditionally known as "America's Team" for their foothold as the NFL's most recognizable brand, they are two staples in the Lone Star State.

Now those two had a pairing this week, as Longhorns hybrid linebacker and defensive end, Trey Moore, sat down with the Cowboys coaching staff and was left impressed by his conversations with them.

Trey Moore Visits With Dallas Cowboys at NFL Combine

Texas Longhorns edge Trey Moore (8) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As it happens every year, the start of the NFL Combine marks the first official part of the off-season, featuring a multitude of college players who are looking to continue their career and take their talent to the next level. That includes Moore, who spent five seasons in college, and the final two years of his career in the Forty Acres with the Longhorns.

Moore is looking to position himself well in the NFL Draft in April, and establish a role on a team. The Cowboys have currently showing interest, having done a formal meeting with the Longhorns hybrid defender. For the San Antonio native, he was impressed by the energy of the coaching staff, as it stood out to him, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Texas DE Trey Moore had a formal meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Said the energy of the coaching staff stood out. pic.twitter.com/bXzEVQMKVu — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) February 25, 2026

Moore was an electric talent through out all five seasons, including his first three with the UTSA RoadRunners. He was dominant with his time there, setting the program's single-season records in sacks with 14 in 2023, and tackles for loss with 18, in 2022. He was named the 2023 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing 0.5 sacks behind the conference record.

When he transferred to Austin, he saw nearly the same amount of success, starting in all 16 games and finishing with 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss on the year. 2025 was a slight step back though, playing in 12 games and finishing with three sacks and five tackles for loss on his final year of eligibility.

Still, Moore has proven he is capable of being a dominant edge defender and could be useful for a team like the Cowboys, who struggled immensely on defense this past season. They finished 22nd in sacks per game with an average of 2.1, and were 30th in the league in opponents yards per game, allowing 377.

For the Cowboys, looking to find an answer on defense, and for Moore, looking to be a game-changer at the next level, energy could be the common ground that brings them together.