What Texas-LSU Injury Report Doesn't Tell You About the Longhorns
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The No. 6 Texas Longhorns are set the face the No. 21 LSU Tigers on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium for a highly-anticipated SEC matchup.
Texas' journey to Baton Rouge late Friday night was certainly a rollercoaster. The team got delayed on the tarmac in Austin due to the FAA's nationwide ground stoppage before eventually taking off a little after 10 p.m. CT, around seven hours after their original departure time.
Nonetheless, the Longhorns are officially on site in Baton Rouge and can focus on Saturday night's contest. However, beating LSU will no easy task, especially considering some of the injuries that Texas is dealing with.
Yes, the Longhorns removed multiple starters from the SEC availability report earlier this week, but don't let that fool you; Texas will be dealing with some notable injuries worth keeping an eye on.
Texas is Far From 100% Headed Into Baton Rouge
Every team is banged up at this point in the season. No one is 100% healthy, and Texas certainly qualifies.
Texas star defensive end Colin Simmons played limited snaps last week against Missouri and was unable to finish the game. He's off the injury report, but it's hard to imagine his ankle injury -- which he originally suffered in the loss to Florida -- is completely healed.
Additionally, Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman will play but reports from Orangebloods made it clear that he is "definitely" not at 100% as he recovers from a shoulder injury.
Another starter, defensive tackle Hero Kanu, is probable and looks likely to play. However, he's dealing a torn bicep, per reports from Eric Henry of Horns247. As if you needed any more proof of how banged up Texas is, look no further than what Kanu is dealing with.
It's also worth mentioning Texas running back Derrek Cooper. He's been dealing with a lingering injury all season that has limited him multiple times during SEC play. He had a 24-yard receiving touchdown last week against Missouri but he hasn't been at full strength all season long.
LSU is in Similar Situation
Injuries have bitten LSU all season long.
The Tigers are without starting safety Dashawn Spears for the entire year after he suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to Ole Miss.
LSU will be looking to get back linebacker Whit Weeks against Texas. He's missed multiple games due to a lower-body injury and likely won't be at 100% if he plays on Saturday night.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7