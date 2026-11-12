Texas Longhorns Remove Multiple Key Starters From First Injury Report vs. LSU

The Texas Longhorns have had to deal with a ton of different injury issues this season, but this hasn't stopped them from being one of the highest-ranked teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 6 Texas heads to Baton Rouge to visit the No. 21 LSU Tigers this Saturday, marking the biggest final test of the regular season for the Longhorns.

Winning at Tiger Stadium is no easy task, but fortunately, the Longhorns will have multiple key starters back in full as they look to take down LSU.

Great News for Texas on First Injury Report vs. LSU

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After having multiple key starters listed on the injury report ahead of last week's matchup against Missouri, the Longhorns have lifted the injury status of some big names before facing LSU.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Aside from the expected players that have suffered season-ending injuries, the only Longhorn listed on the first injury report was defensive lineman Hero Kanu, who reportedly suffered a torn bicep in the win over Missouri. Per Eric Henry of Horns247, Kanu is expected to play through the injury as he deals with pain tolerance.

The fact that Kanu is listed as questionable despite that kind of injury likely means he received best-case scenario news on that front. A full bicep tear likely would've ended his season, but this latest development likely means it's only a partial tear.

But aside from that players like cornerbacks Kade Phillips and Graceson Littleton, defensive end Colin Simmons and wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo do not carry an injury designation against LSU.

This is great news for a Texas team that seemingly couldn't catch a break on the injury front over the last few weeks. The Longhorns will still be without offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, running back Hollywood Smothers and tight end Nick Townsend for the rest of the season. All three of them will be listed on the injury reprot for the rest of the year.

Texas will hopefully be getting defensive end Richard Wesley back in time for a potential College Football Playoff run. However, he remains out against LSU. The next chance he will at receiving an upgrade in his injury status will be ahead of next week's home final against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas and LSU will kick off from Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.