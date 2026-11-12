Texas Longhorns Remove Multiple Key Starters From First Injury Report vs. LSU
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns have had to deal with a ton of different injury issues this season, but this hasn't stopped them from being one of the highest-ranked teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.
No. 6 Texas heads to Baton Rouge to visit the No. 21 LSU Tigers this Saturday, marking the biggest final test of the regular season for the Longhorns.
Winning at Tiger Stadium is no easy task, but fortunately, the Longhorns will have multiple key starters back in full as they look to take down LSU.
Great News for Texas on First Injury Report vs. LSU
After having multiple key starters listed on the injury report ahead of last week's matchup against Missouri, the Longhorns have lifted the injury status of some big names before facing LSU.
Aside from the expected players that have suffered season-ending injuries, the only Longhorn listed on the first injury report was defensive lineman Hero Kanu, who reportedly suffered a torn bicep in the win over Missouri. Per Eric Henry of Horns247, Kanu is expected to play through the injury as he deals with pain tolerance.
The fact that Kanu is listed as questionable despite that kind of injury likely means he received best-case scenario news on that front. A full bicep tear likely would've ended his season, but this latest development likely means it's only a partial tear.
But aside from that players like cornerbacks Kade Phillips and Graceson Littleton, defensive end Colin Simmons and wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo do not carry an injury designation against LSU.
This is great news for a Texas team that seemingly couldn't catch a break on the injury front over the last few weeks. The Longhorns will still be without offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, running back Hollywood Smothers and tight end Nick Townsend for the rest of the season. All three of them will be listed on the injury reprot for the rest of the year.
Texas will hopefully be getting defensive end Richard Wesley back in time for a potential College Football Playoff run. However, he remains out against LSU. The next chance he will at receiving an upgrade in his injury status will be ahead of next week's home final against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Texas and LSU will kick off from Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7