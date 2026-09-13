Texas Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Ohio State in Wild Comeback Win

Week 2's main event matchup under the lights at DKR Stadium between Texas and Ohio State was the definition of an instant classic.

It's hard to picture what can top the Longhorns' tense and intense 21-point comeback victory in the fourth quarter against the No. 1 Buckeyes this season.

For now, the only thing worth thinking about is how to erase the stench of that three-point first half that had the Burnt Orange faithful booing the offense and wondering if this program was headed in the wrong direction.

Here is how each Texas football position group graded out during the improbable 24-23 win:

Quarterback: B

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning had three quarters of football that almost lost Austin. He was 15 of 26 passing with an interception, that, to be fair, really wasn't his fault. It was more of Cam Coleman's, whose near-catch turned on a freak bounce that popped up straight into Jaylen McClain's hands.

Manning made it all right with an 8 of 11 passing performance in the final frame, though, firing up the rally with a touchdown toss to Ryan Wingo. Manning had his finest moment as a Longhorn and one that may have turned heads in NFL front offices.

Running Back: B+

Hollywood Smothers had over 100 all-purpose yards and two rushing touchdowns, but Raleek Brown showed how dangerous this two-man attack could be. The timing couldn't be better after third-string running back Derrek Cooper suffered an ankle injury.

Smothers scored the final two touchdowns for Texas, including the game-winning score with 25 seconds left.

Brown had 54 yards on 10 carries, though he did fumble the ball on the very first play. Seeing the two produce is massive for this offense.

Receiver: B

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) walks on field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman's "drop" that led to an interception was the prelude to a first half of ineffectiveness for the receiving corps. Wingo had a crucial drop in end zone during the first half.

Wingo certainly made up for that late. Emmett Mosley V also emerged late in the third quarter with his first catch on third down of the first Texas touchdown drive.

The room was up and down, to say the least. It all came out in the wash when it mattered, though.

Tight End: B-

Emaree Winston made several major catches down the stretch that kept the drive going on each of their last three touchdown drives.

Though he was the only tight end to make much noise, he emerged as an important threat in the passing game late. At one point, Manning was leaning on Winston as he was emerging from his stretch of almost solely checkdowns.

Offensive Line: A-

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only giving up two sacks, Texas's offensive line held it together. Oftentimes, Manning simply held on to the ball too long. Fans grew restless of that.

In particular, Laurence Seymore and Dylan Sikorski stuck out as important pieces at the left guard spot who played their roles practically to perfection. The entire line graded out by PFF with a 89.9 on the night. Ohio State's vaunted pass rush dramatically lost effectiveness as the game went on.

Defensive Line: B+

The Longhorns' defensive line was like much of the offense in that it got off to a slow start but finished strong.

For the game, the Buckeyes' running back room was held to 101 rushing yards. Edge rushers Colin Simmons and Lance Jackson exploded for six tackles, three TFLs, and two sacks after a quiet Week 1.

A good outing for the group, though one that started slow.

Linebackers: B+

Rasheem Biles continues to look like the heartbeat of the defense, leading the way with eight tackles, while Justin Cryer was leading the way in the middle with six tackles until leaving the game with an injury.

The group helped give up 372 yards of offense to Ohio State, but the linebackers were an indispensable part of the comeback.

Cornerbacks: B+

Like the entire team, the cornerbacks were getting smoked early. In particular, Jeremiah Smith was looking levels above whoever was on him in coverage.

Late, though, Bo Mascoe stepped up and helped lock Smith down when it mattered. Kade Phillips made a major play on special teams, helping recover a ball that was muffed by Ryan Nibblett. Nickel Graceson Littleton picked off Julian Sayin on the last play of the game to seal the win.

Safeties: B

There were fewer notable individual performances from the safeties, but the group improved significantly over the game.

Xavier Filsaime's continued absence has forced the group to step up. By and large, they did when it mattered on Saturday night.

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