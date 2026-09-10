Texas Softball Gears Up for a Gauntlet SEC Schedule in 2027

The Texas Longhorns have entered rarefied air as head coach Mike White has led the program to back-to-back national championships, becoming just the fifth team in softball history to accomplish that feat.

The challenge White and the Longhorns faced with the 2026 season as reigning national champions has more than doubled, with a shot at even more history, as a three-peat has only happened twice.

If the Longhorns dream of making more history, the challenge obviously begins in conference play, with the SEC being the toughest conference. On Wednesday, the Longhorns learned their conference path as the SEC announced the full 2027 SEC schedule for every team.

Texas Softball Learns SEC Slate for the 2027 Season

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during Game One of the NCAA Women’s College World Series championship series at Devon Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas will be set to face 24 conference games throughout the back half of the 2027 season with an even split of four series at home at Red and Charline McCombs Field and four series on the road.

The Longhorns will face the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Missouri Tigers, and Mississippi State Bulldogs at home and will take road trips to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Tigers, and Auburn Tigers.

The strength of the Texas conference schedule is evident with the Longhorns facing all four of the SEC teams that reached the Women's College World Series a season ago, and six out of the eight conference series for the Longhorns are against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns will open up the conference portion of their schedule in mid-March at home as they host the Gators on March 12-14. Florida bowed out to the eventual national runners-up, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, in the Super Regionals.

Texas hits the road for the first time during SEC play, with a trip to Knoxville to take on the Volunteers on March 19-21. Tennessee ran into the Longhorns in the Women's College World Series semifinals and lost twice on the same day, allowing Texas to advance into the championship series.

A week after the Longhorns get back to Austin and face another one of the semifinalists from the Women's College World Series from a year ago taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide on March 26-28. The Longhorns and Crimson Tide met for a series in the regular season, which Alabama won, and Texas got its revenge in the SEC Tournament Championship, winning its first piece of SEC hardware.

Texas rolls back out a week after in early April, heading to Fayetteville for the first time as SEC foes facing the Arkansas Razorbacks, who also reached Oklahoma City a year ago on April 2-4. And will return home battling against the Missouri Tigers on April 9-11.

Down the stretch of the final three weeks of the regular season, the Longhorns will be on the road in two of those three series.

Texas heads out to Baton Rouge for the first time as conference opponents, facing the LSU Tigers on April 16-18. The final home stand is against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on April 30 - May 2, who also reached the WCWS, and the regular season will end against the Auburn Tigers on May 6-8 in Auburn.

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