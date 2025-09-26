What Week 5 Matchups Should Texas Longhorns Tune into During Their Bye Week?
The Texas Longhorns managed to look like the squad many expected to see from Week 1, which received much preseason hype as one of the top national championship contenders. In their 55-0 victory over Sam Houston State, the Arch Manning-led offense finally looked like the explosive unit everyone expected, and the defense continued to look like one of the best groups in the country.
After last Saturday's performance, the Longhorns should have regained some of their preseason confidence as they get a chance to rest this upcoming weekend, as Texas heads into its first bye week of the season.
While the Longhorns will not see the field this Saturday, there are still plenty of matchups that should be of interest to the Longhorns, particularly around the SEC, with a few intriguing conference games featuring future Texas opponents later in the season. Here's a look at three games the Longhorns should key in on during their bye week.
No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia
Undoubtedly, the biggest SEC matchup of Week 5 has the Crimson Tide taking the trip across the state line to Athens to face the Bulldogs in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, especially after the 41-36 classic the two teams played a year ago, where Alabama was victorious.
This season both teams like widely different with brand new starting quarterbacks, with Ty Simpson under center for Kalen DeBoar, passing for 862 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions, leading Alabama to a 2-1 record on the season, and Georgia Gunner Stockton leads Kirby Smart's offense with 721 passing yards and four touchdowns, with the Bulldogs currently sitting unbeaten.
The Longhorns won't be facing Alabama this year, but a matchup with Georgia is slated for late into Texas's season. Texas and Georgia have quickly established a brewing rivalry that's found itself on the field and in the recruiting trail. The Longhorns will look to get one back on the Bulldogs, as Georgia defeated the Longhorns twice a year ago. A potential victory for the Bulldogs would be a statement to the SEC and raise the stakes further when the Longhorns travel to Athens on Nov 15.
Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M
Another top matchup in the SEC pits the Auburn Tigers taking on the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field, as the Aggies continue their hot 3-0 start that features a huge win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. As the Tigers look to bounce back after falling to the Oklahoma Sooners and dropping to a 3-1 record.
Texas A&M starting quarterback Marcel Reed has gotten off to a great start to his 2025 season as the sophomore has passed for 869 yards with nine touchdowns to just one interception through the Aggies' three games of the season. As for the Tigers, quarterback Jackson Arnold has looked much better with his transfer to Auburn, tossing for 721 yards and five touchdowns in Auburn's first four games of the season.
The Longhorns close the regular season with the Lone Star Showdown against the Aggies as the renewed rivalry gets its first chapter back in Austin. If the Aggies can pick up a convincing win in their SEC opener and continue to stay the course, the Nov. 28 matchup could have major stakes on top of bragging rights.