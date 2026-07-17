5 Arkansas Players Texas Fans Need To Know for the 2026 Matchup

During last season’s matchup, the Arkansas Razorbacks put up a disappointing defensive effort, losing to the Texas Longhorns, 52–37, in Austin.

The Longhorns moved the ball at will, though an explosive Razorbacks offense kept the score reasonable.

Running back Mike Washington Jr. was among the players Texas could not keep in check; he ran for 105 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding six receptions and 43 receiving yards. Which players will Texas need to circle on its game plan this season?

EDGE Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes listens to a coach before a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks' practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quincy Rhodes Jr. was a breakout star as a junior in 2025 and could have been an early selection in 2026. His return gives Arkansas a much-needed boost for a defense that could be shaky again after finishing 129th in points per game (33.8).

With 44 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks, Rhodes returns to Fayetteville, Ark., as the star of Arkansas’ defense. The game plan will revolve around him, with size that provides inside-outside versatility at 6’6” and 273 pounds.

His reps against the Texas tackle duo of Melvin Siani and Trevor Goosby could define the Longhorns’ success. When quarterback Arch Manning stays upright, the Longhorns have a difficult offense to stop.

RB Sutton Smith

Memphis Tigers running back Sutton Smith runs with the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of multiple Memphis transfers on this list, running back Sutton Smith showed Arkansas firsthand how talented he is. Playing against the Razorbacks on Sept. 20, 2025, he ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries (12.2).

Memphis ran all over Arkansas, as the Tigers totalled 290 rushing yards in a tight 32–31 win sealed by Smith’s 64-yard touchdown. Smith followed his head coach and offensive coordinator — Ryan Silverfield and Tim Cramsey, respectively — in the transfer portal.

Smith ran for 669 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry as part of a committee at Memphis. He is smaller (5’9” and 196 pounds) but is quick and elusive. He will likely serve as a member of a committee again at Arkansas, allowing him to maximize his snaps.

RB Braylen Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At 6’1” and 227 pounds, running back Braylen Russell has about as different a build as possible from Smith. The duo could form a classic thunder-and-lightning tandem for an offensive system that utilizes multiple running backs.

Russell was on the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List in 2025 but missed multiple games last season due to a concussion. He finished the season with 286 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns but has averaged 5.3 yards per touch over his first two seasons and scored on one in every 16 touches.

The Razorbacks hope Russell is ready to have a healthy, complete season and is poised to break out.

LG Malachi Breland

Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Malachi Breland blocks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Helping carve out rushing lanes will be interior offensive lineman Malachi Breland. Joining Arkansas from Memphis, he will be instrumental in implementing Cramsey’s offensive game plan and communicating with an offensive line that includes multiple new starters.

Breland measures 6'5” and 334 pounds, entering the season as a redshirt junior. Arkansas was in the 10th percentile in line yards created — which measures how many yards an offensive line generates for its running back — according to GameOnPaper. Additions like Breland should help improve that metric.

CB Jahiem Johnson

Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jahiem Johnson and safety Jack Tchienchou react to a play against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Breland and Smith, Jaheim Johnson will step up a level in competition. However, the All-AAC Honorable Mention cornerback comes from Tulane, where he recorded four interceptions last season.

Nicknamed “Joker,” Johnson started 14 games for the Green Wave last season and could make an immediate impact for the Razorbacks. He can make plays on the ball and broke up nine passes last season.

Arkansas replaced most of its defensive back rotation this offseason, and Johnson should be a starter on the outside. The 6-foot corner will have a tall task defending Texas wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo.

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