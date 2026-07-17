What Arkansas Does Better Than Texas and Why It Matters

Since joining the SEC, Texas has not lost to Arkansas. The Longhorns have won the last two contests by a combined 25 points, handling their former Southwest Conference foe.

There will be a lot of changes for Arkansas this season; the Razorbacks added a new general manager, head coach and coordinators, and they had one of the biggest transfer portal hauls in the nation.

After a busy offseason, where do the Razorbacks stand, and what can they rely on to potentially upset the Longhorns in 2026?

Where Arkansas Can Succeed Against the Texas Longhorns

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green hands the ball off to running back Mike Washington Jr. during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas should handle business against Arkansas late in the season. The two programs are on different trajectories, with the Razorbacks hitting reset this offseason while the Longhorns pushed the chips into the middle of the table. Texas should be projected to finish near the top of the SEC, with Arkansas on the other end.

However, a similar sentiment could be expressed before Texas’s more disappointing games last season. The Longhorns lost 29–21 to Florida (2–6 in the SEC). Meanwhile, they eked out overtime wins over Mississippi State (1–7) and Kentucky (2–6). These are the games that need to be eliminated to become a true contender.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian will need to ensure his team does not overlook any opponent, including Arkansas. New head coach Ryan Silverfield joins Arkansas after six seasons at Memphis, where he won 29 games over the last three seasons. He brings a new beginning for The Natural State.

It is hard to know what will translate for Arkansas after an offseason of roster turnover, including adding a new head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. One thing that seems likely is a focus on building an explosive offense.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson passes the ball during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Texas played Arkansas last season, the Longhorns led by as much as 29 points. However, the scrappy Razorbacks kept the game competitive in the first half (24–20, Texas) with explosive plays. Arkansas had 13 plays of 20+ yards, eight of which came in the first half. Texas had 11, with five in the first half.

Arkansas was dynamic both on the ground and through the air despite finishing the season with two wins. The defense was a problem (33.8 ppg, 129th), but the offense did its part (32.9 ppg, 23rd).

According to GameOnPaper, Arkansas was in the 99th percentile last season in explosive play percentage, explosive run play percentage and EPA per run play. This was in part due to the dynamic duo of quarterback Taylen Green and running back Mike Washington Jr., both of whom were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey should be able to create similar results. Cramsey was with Silverfield at Memphis last season; the Tigers ranked in the 93rd percentile in explosive play percentage, 97th percentile in explosive run play percentage and 99th percentile in EPA per run play — not far from the Razorbacks.

Memphis' Sutton Smith runs with the ball during the season opener between Chattanooga and Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The best path to victory for Arkansas might be to outlast Texas in a shootout. The Longhorns struggled to create explosive plays last season, particularly on the ground: 66th percentile in explosive play rate, 45th percentile in explosive run rate and 37th percentile in EPA per run play.

Arkansas added several intriguing playmakers as well. Running back Sutton Smith followed Silverfield from Memphis, joining Braylen Russell in an exciting backfield. Former five-star wide receiver Chris Marshall also joined the Razorbacks after averaging 19.1 yards per catch last season with Boise State.

However, that could be a risky game to play with Texas this season. The Longhorns also made big additions this offseason that should help make the offense more explosive. Cam Coleman should help stretch the field, giving running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers more space to run.

Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp should also have plenty of film on Arkansas by the time they travel to Austin, Texas. The game comes near the end of the season in Week 12, giving the Razorbacks time to gel first.

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