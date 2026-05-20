What UTSA Does Better Than Texas And Why It Matters

The Texas Longhorns will already be in the full swing of things by week three of the season. Heading into the third game of the year, the Longhorns will be coming off an early tune-up game against the Texas State Bobcats in the season opener and a clash of titans against the Ohio State Buckeyes in week two.

Awaiting the Longhorns in week three is a team making the short trip up to Austin, the UTSA Roadrunners, who will be the Longhorns' third and final nonconference opponent of the season before starting conference play the week after on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Roadrunners have been a steady program under head coach Jeff Traylor as UTSA picked up its third straight bowl game victory in 2025. UTSA will look to score a huge upset with one thing in particular, which could fuel the possibility of an upset.

A Multi-Faceted UTSA Offense Can Cause Issues

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons pressures UTSA quarterback Owen McCown during the game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. | Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Roadrunners had one of the top offenses in not just their conference but in the country a season ago. UTSA held the No. 3 scoring offense in the conference, and No. 14 in the nation, averaging 35.5 points per game, and was also No. 5 in total offense in the American, averaging 418.8 yards.

While the Roadrunners aren't facing SEC-caliber defenses with SEC-level coaches in the American, scoring nearly 40 points per game has to count for something at the end of the day. And what sticks out the most about UTSA's offense is that it isn't solely reliant on finding production from just a single phase of the unit.

Last season, UTSA was able to run a sustainable offense with production through the air and on the ground. The Roadrunners were No. 6 in passing offense, averaging 247.6 yards a game and 7.2 yards per completion, as well as tallying 34 touchdowns.

And for the Roadrunners, they bring back the orchestrator of their 2025 offense with quarterback Owen McCown coming back for his fourth season in San Antonio. The quarterback tossed for 2,995 yards and 30 touchdowns to just seven interceptions a season ago.

However, not only were the Roadrunners able to move the ball in the air, but they also found plenty of success with their rushing attack. UTSA held the ninth-best rushing offense in its conference, averaging 171.2 yards per game, five yards per carry, and 21 scores.

The Roadrunners are losing their leading rusher from a season ago, with Robert Henry Jr. moving on to the NFL. However, expected to have a greater role with increased carries will be Will Henderson III, who was UTSA's second leading rusher.

The Longhorns defense won't be able to zone in and focus on just one aspect of the Roadrunners' offense to shut down. UTSA's ability of being able to produce both passing and rushing the ball makes them a challenging task.

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