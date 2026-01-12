What's Next for Texas Longhorns After Cam Coleman Commitment

Former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman has officially committed to the Texas Longhorns, marking a massive transfer portal victory for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team.

Coleman was ESPN’s No. 2-ranked player in the portal overall, and he has the potential to bring new life to the Longhorns’ offense in 2026.

However, with the portal still open for four more days, Texas still has several ongoing battles to address. Here are four more prospects the Longhorns could benefit from landing before the window closes:

Linebacker Cade Uluave

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) during the first quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Former California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave is in search of a new program for next season, and the Longhorns could be a strong candidate.

After adding linebacker Rasheem Biles to their roster on Jan. 11, acquiring Uluave could help bolster the strength of Texas’ defensive unit. Following the departures of linebackers Anthony Hill Jr., Trey Moore and Liona Lefau, the Longhorns look to bring in as much talent as possible to fill vacancies within the position group.

Uluave visited the Forty Acres on Jan. 8, and he could be the next piece of the puzzle.

That being said, Texas has competition. The Michigan Wolverines seem to be pulling for the recruit, and it will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands.

Offensive Lineman Delano Townsend

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend blocks during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hailing from Flint, Michigan, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound sophomore is coming off a College Football Playoff Semifinals run with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Townsend entered the portal after the Rebels loss to Miami, and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination. He started his career at UAB before transferring to the Rebels.

Townsend allowed just two sacks and 15 pressures on 496 pass blocking snaps, and played exclusively left guard for the Rebels. He would likely play the same position in Austin.

When offensive linemen Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague both passed up the chance to play for the Longhorns in favor of staying at Michigan, Bennett became a more crucial grab for Texas.

Edge rusher Wendell Gregory

Oklahoma State's Wendell Gregory (4) celebrates a defensive play in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys edge rusher Wendell Gregory earned the title of 2025 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, but it looks like he might be trying to branch out of the conference after just one year of playing in it.

The redshirt freshman spent his true freshman year as a South Carolina Gamecock, so playing for an SEC program isn’t uncharted territory for him. Gregory visited the Forty Acres on Jan. 8, demonstrating his interest in the program during this transfer portal window.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders also pursued the prospect heavily, but it seems as though they might be taking a back row seat at this point in his recruitment. He also visited the Wisconsin Badgers, a bottom tier Big 10 program trying to use the portal to acquire the tools needed for future success.

Where he will end up remains unknown, but for the same reasons they could use a player like Uluave, the Longhorns could benefit from the addition of Gregory.

Offensive lineman Joe Brunner

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner (56) blocks for running back Gideon Ituka (10) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Washington 13-10. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Badgers look to reap the benefits of the transfer portal, their lack of success as a program also means that their players will be entering it in search of achieving their goals elsewhere.

Offensive lineman Joe Brunner is among prospects trying to get out of Wisconsin, and Texas could be a prime candidate for his commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound redshirt junior would arrive on the Forty Acres with experience against some of college football’s best teams, along with the size and development that comes from having four years of college football under one’s belt.