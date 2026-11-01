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Texas Longhorns Move Up in AP Top 25 Rankings Before Missouri Showdown

The Texas Longhorns closed out the month of October with a blowout win.
Zach Dimmitt|
Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer (28) reacts after making a sack during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer (28) reacts after making a sack during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have bounced back from an ugly two-game losing streak headed into the month of November.

After taking down then-No. 7 Ole Miss last week, Texas took care of business in convincing fashion Saturday night against Mississippi State in a 31-3 win.

As a result, the Longhorns are moving back up the Top 25 rankings ahead of next week's road matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

Texas Back in the Top 10

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Bile
Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) reacts after making a defensive stop during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.

There wasn't a ton of chaos at the top of the rankings this week, but the Longhorns still found a way to move a spot forward. This sets up a Top-20 matchup with Missouri, which moved up four spots to No. 19.

The Longhorns are one of four SEC teams in the Top 10 this week.

Full Top 25 Rankings Before Week 10

No. 1 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3 - Utah Utes

No. 4 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 5 - UCLA Bruins

No. 6 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 7 - BYU Cougars

No. 8 - Kentucky Wildcats

No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 10 - Texas Longhorns

No. 11 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 12 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 13 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 14 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 15 - LSU Tigers

No. 16 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 17 - Houston Cougars

No. 18 - USC Trojans

No. 19 - Missouri Tigers

No. 20 - Boise State Broncos

No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 22 - New Mexico Lobos

No. 23 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 24 - Arizona Wildcats

No. 25 - Florida Gators

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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