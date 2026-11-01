Texas Longhorns Move Up in AP Top 25 Rankings Before Missouri Showdown

The Texas Longhorns have bounced back from an ugly two-game losing streak headed into the month of November.

After taking down then-No. 7 Ole Miss last week, Texas took care of business in convincing fashion Saturday night against Mississippi State in a 31-3 win.

As a result, the Longhorns are moving back up the Top 25 rankings ahead of next week's road matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

Texas Back in the Top 10

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) reacts after making a defensive stop during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.

There wasn't a ton of chaos at the top of the rankings this week, but the Longhorns still found a way to move a spot forward. This sets up a Top-20 matchup with Missouri, which moved up four spots to No. 19.

The Longhorns are one of four SEC teams in the Top 10 this week.

Full Top 25 Rankings Before Week 10

No. 1 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 3 - Utah Utes



No. 4 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 5 - UCLA Bruins



No. 6 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 7 - BYU Cougars



No. 8 - Kentucky Wildcats



No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 10 - Texas Longhorns



No. 11 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 12 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 13 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 14 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons



No. 15 - LSU Tigers



No. 16 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 17 - Houston Cougars



No. 18 - USC Trojans



No. 19 - Missouri Tigers



No. 20 - Boise State Broncos



No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 22 - New Mexico Lobos



No. 23 - South Carolina Gamecocks



No. 24 - Arizona Wildcats



No. 25 - Florida Gators

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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