Texas Longhorns Move Up in AP Top 25 Rankings Before Missouri Showdown
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The Texas Longhorns have bounced back from an ugly two-game losing streak headed into the month of November.
After taking down then-No. 7 Ole Miss last week, Texas took care of business in convincing fashion Saturday night against Mississippi State in a 31-3 win.
As a result, the Longhorns are moving back up the Top 25 rankings ahead of next week's road matchup with the Missouri Tigers.
Texas Back in the Top 10
The Longhorns moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.
There wasn't a ton of chaos at the top of the rankings this week, but the Longhorns still found a way to move a spot forward. This sets up a Top-20 matchup with Missouri, which moved up four spots to No. 19.
The Longhorns are one of four SEC teams in the Top 10 this week.
Full Top 25 Rankings Before Week 10
No. 1 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 - Utah Utes
No. 4 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 5 - UCLA Bruins
No. 6 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 7 - BYU Cougars
No. 8 - Kentucky Wildcats
No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 10 - Texas Longhorns
No. 11 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 12 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 13 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 14 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 15 - LSU Tigers
No. 16 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 17 - Houston Cougars
No. 18 - USC Trojans
No. 19 - Missouri Tigers
No. 20 - Boise State Broncos
No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 22 - New Mexico Lobos
No. 23 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 24 - Arizona Wildcats
No. 25 - Florida Gators
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7