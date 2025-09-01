Where Texas Longhorns National Championship Odds Sit After Ohio State Loss
The Texas Longhorns began their much-anticipated 2025 season with a tumble after a frustrating 14-7 loss to the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on the road in Columbus. And while the season is far from over and the Longhorns will look like a different team as the season progresses, there has been some movement in the betting odds front.
As after the loss, the Longhorns are no longer favored, at least betting-wise, to be the favorites to win the national championship, with the Longhorns dropping from an initial preseason odds of +550, which had them at the top of the list, to now sitting with +750 odds to win the national championship after Week 1's loss, according to FanDuel.
Taking over the top spot is the team that defeated the Longhorns, with the Buckeyes overtaking as the betting odds favorite at +550, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions, both of whom are tied at +600, with the Longhorns falling down multiple spots in the betting odds.
The Longhorns Move Down in Multiple Other Betting Odds
On top of being the odds-on favorite to win the national championship before the season officially got underway, the Longhorns were also heavy favorites to win the SEC. As Texas sat with +275 odds to crown themselves SEC champions for the first time ever, closely followed by Georgia, Alabama and LSU, but after the loss to the Buckeyes, that betting line has also moved.
As the Longhorns are now no longer the favorites to win the SEC, falling behind Georgia, who improved their odds to +270 per FanDuel after the Bulldogs' comfortable 45-7 victory over Marshall in Week 1. For Texas, their odds are down just a single spot now at +300 to win the SEC with LSU now in third and Alabama falling to fourth after their loss to Florida State.
The Longhorns' pre-season hype was at a fever pitch, with their new starting quarterback Arch Manning, who, with just two starts under his belt, was heading into the 2025 season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, with odds having him as the favorite at +500 according to BetMGM.
Now, after his struggles against the Buckeyes, Manning has dropped drastically in the betting odds, falling all the way to +1800 odds to win the prestigious award, sitting behind Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
