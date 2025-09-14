Texas Longhorns, Arch Manning Fight Through Boos in Ugly Win Over UTEP
AUSTIN -- The No. 7 Texas Longhorns moved to 2-1 with a win over the UTEP Miners at home on Saturday but the product wasn't exactly pretty.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning had a pair of rushing touchdowns but struggled as a passer, finishing the day 11 of 25 through the air for 114 yards, one touchdown and one pick along with nine carries for 51 yards and two score. He was booed near the end of the second quarter but the Longhorns powered through for a 27-10 win.
Fortunately, an elite Texas defense had its way against UTEP's offense, making up for the shortcomings on the other side of the ball with two takeaways.
Arch Manning Booed at End of First Half
The Texas offense continued to be lackluster, especially on fourth downs and in the red zone.
In the first half, the Longhorns turned it over on downs three times, including once in the red zone after a brutal interception into traffic from Manning.
“I told Arch before the season, you’ve never really been a quarterback until they boo ya," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian to ESPN at halftime. "He got booed in the first half. Now he can start playing.”
Manning had some poor misses on would-be touchdowns to Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone, who are the no-doubt leading receivers with Emmett Mosley V and DeAndre Moore Jr. sidelined with injury.
Wingo finished with three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown while Livingstone had two catches for 32 yards.
Texas freshman running back James Simon had 17 carries for 67 yards, as the coaching staff showed major confidence in him after CJ Baxter exited with injury on the first play.
Still, despite 10 straight incompletions from Manning at one point in the second quarter, his two rushing scores -- including a five-yard scramble into the end zone with one second left before halftime -- gave Texas a 14-3 lead headed into locker room after the boos.
Despite a few penalties, the Texas defense stayed strong in the second half, highlighted by the first-career interception from true freshman cornerback Graceson Littleton.
Manning finally had first passing touchdown of the game at the start of the fourth quarter on a four-yard pass at the right pylon to Wingo, giving Texas a 27-3 lead.
The Miners added a late touchdown to make the final score a bit closer than expected, but with the way Texas played, the surprisingly-close margin of victory was fitting.