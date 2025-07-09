Who Could Commit To Texas Longhorns Next?
The Texas Longhorns currently have a case of recruiting blues. The program has lost out on top recruits on their 2026 big board, including four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse to the Tennessee Volunteers and four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott to the Oregon Ducks.
Couple that loss with the announcement heard around the college football world of five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo to Texas Tech, and the Longhorns have found themselves in a slump on the recruiting trail. It isn't all bad news in the Forty Acres, though, as they recently picked up a commitment from DFW native John Turntine III, the number four-ranked offensive tackle in the class.
With the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class sitting at number 13 in the country, who are some names to keep an eye on that could commit to the Longhorns soon?
5-Star LB Tyler Atkinson
Despite getting burned by Brayden Rouse, who chose Tennessee, Atkinson is still uncommitted as one of the premier linebackers in the country. Ranked second at his position and number 20 overall in the country, he would be a massive addition to the Longhorns' commits on defense, which has yet to have a linebacker commit.
Wrestling him away from Georgia will be tough, as he is a native of Loganville, which is just a 35-minute drive from Athens. Atkinson has shown great awareness and burst capabilities that should translate well at the college level.
Tyler Atkinson is yet to announce a commitment date
5-Star TE Kaiden Prothro
One of the elite tight end recruits of the 2026 cycle, Prothro would be an excellent addition for the Longhorns' offensive recruiting cycle. He is ranked second at his position and is a five-star overall player ranked 42nd in the country.
Steve Sarkisian and his staff will encounter the same problem with Prothro as they will with Atkinson, competing against Georgia. While two hours away, he will still be an in-state recruit, which Kirby Smart has been pursuing heavily during this cycle.
Prothro would be a red-zone threat for opposing teams, especially in the Longhorns' offense, with his 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame being a potential matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
Kaiden Prothro will announce his commitment on July 12th
4-Star CB Samari Matthews
Matthews is the only top-25 cornerback in the 2026 class who is uncommitted, and the Longhorns sit at one top-40 cornerback recruit so far this cycle.
Although a North Carolina native, the Longhorns are the frontrunners in their battle with Clemson over the number 12-ranked cornerback. He has checked every box regarding his abilities and projects to be a potential day-2 draft pick after his collegiate career.
Samari Matthews commitment date is set for August 10th