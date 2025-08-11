Why No. 1 Ranking Could Be Bad News for Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are officially the No. 1 team in the preseason AP Poll for the first time ever, placing a target on their back for the 2025 season.
Of course, the Longhorns are at the top for a reason. Their offense is mostly new, with Arch Manning taking over for Quinn Ewers and major changes at wide receiver and offensive line, but undeniably brimming with talent. On the other hand, their defense, which was already the best in the SEC and one of the best in the country, returns many key players such as linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and defensive lineman Colin Simmons, and the newcomers show plenty of promise as well.
With this much talent, and back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances under their belt, it's no surprise that the Longhorns are on top. However, such an honor could be more of a curse than a blessing.
Texas Longhorns Look to Avoid Unfortunate Trend
As On3's Brent McMurphy pointed out, 19 of the last 21 AP preseason No. 1 teams have failed to win the national championship.
The only teams that managed to do so were USC in 2004 and Alabama in 2017.
Going back even further, those two teams are the only preseason No. 1 teams to win the title this century.
That's definitely a daunting statistic for the Longhorns to overcome, but they can absolutely do it. Not only do they have the talent of a national champion, but they have the motivation as well. After coming so close in each of the past two years, head coach Steve Sarkisian is ready to get over the hump and get the Longhorns back to the college football mountaintop.
“As much as we’re doing some great things, at the end of the day, you want to be the one that’s taking the picture with your team with that Tower lit up with the ‘1.' That would be a great moment," Sarkisian told ESPN's Rece Davis.
Texas has not played in the national championship game since the 2009 season and last won it in 2005 in the famous battle against USC.
The Longhorns will begin their quest for a national championship when they travel to face No. 3 Ohio State, the very same team that eliminated them last year en route to a title, on Aug. 30.
The game will kick off from Columbus at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcoast on FOX.