Georgia Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's team enters this Saturday's top 10 matchup with the Texas Longhorns on a five-game Southeastern Conference win streak.
This season, the Bulldogs' offense has not yet failed to put up less than 20 points while scoring 35 or more points on five occasions. The defense, however, has wavered, as Georgia has gotten into back-and-forth battles multiple times, including against Tennessee and Ole Miss.
Here are some of Smart's players that can make or break Georgia's performance versus Texas:
QB Gunner Stockton
Stockton hasn't been the flashiest quarterback in college football, but he has sure gotten the job done for the Bulldogs thus far. The junior has put together a 15:2 passing touchdown to interception ratio, and has added seven rushing touchdowns to exemplify his dual-threat playstyle.
Stockton has shown an ability to impress late and help the Bulldogs pull out narrow victories down the stretch in games. Against Tennessee, Stockton put together a performance including 304 passing yards and three total touchdowns as Georgia turned an early 21-7 deficit in Knoxville into a dramatic overtime victory. Versus Ole Miss, the Bulldogs, behind two passing touchdowns from Stockton, scored 17 points unanswered in the fourth quarter to come back and beat the No. 5-ranked Rebels.
Texas is already familiar with Stockton's heroics, as he stepped in for injured Carson Beck in last year's SEC Championship to lead the Bulldogs to yet another overtime triumph. The Longhorns had trouble closing their game against Vanderbilt two weeks ago -- versus a Georgia team that has established an identity of closing games strong, they will have to play their best brand of football against Stockton for the duration of the contest.
WR Zachariah Branch
Branch transferred to Georgia last offseason after two seasons at USC. The speedster has already surpassed his receiving yards and receptions totals from each year as a Trojan in just nine games as a Bulldog, leading Georgia in both categories.
His standout showing came in the neutral rivalry matchup with Florida, in which Branch caught 10 passes for 112 yards. His three touchdowns on the season have been 47, 36 and 19 yards, and he has displayed repeated ability to open up a game with his explosiveness and extend plays after the catch.
Against a Texas secondary that has given up some big plays to opposing offenses recently, Branch will be a pass-catching playmaker who could cause the Longhorns problems in the open field.
TE Oscar Delp
In its last game, Texas was unable to effectively limit the impact of Vanderbilt star tight end Eli Stowers, who accumulated seven receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. With Delp on the schedule next, Georgia's senior tight end could be an X-factor to the Bulldogs' passing attack on Saturday.
Delp has a catch in every game this season, achieving double-digit yardage in all but one contest, not to mention that Georgia also has two other tight ends who've been involved in Lawson Luckie and Elyssis Williams.
Across the two meetings with Texas last season, Delp had five receptions for 68 yards. Considering that he scored his first touchdown of 2025 in the second quarter against Mississippi State last week, Delp is one of Stockton's targets, and a safety blanket in that, to keep an eye on in Athens.
ILB CJ Allen
Not only does Allen lead the Bulldogs in tackling, but he also ranks No. 2 in the SEC in that category with 75 tackles. To his name, the junior linebacker also has 3.5 sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
Allen has hit double digits in tackles in four games this season, including 11 in Knoxville and 13 against Ole Miss. He will assuredly be an impact player in the middle of Georgia's defensive unit, an area of the field that also includes the likes of linebacker Raylen Wilson and safety KJ Bolden, as the Bulldogs attempt to stifle a Texas offense that has struggled in away environments.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Allen is receiving extensive college football recognition, already named a semifinalist for the Butkus and Bednarik Awards, among other honors.