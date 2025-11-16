Longhorns Country

Why Arch Manning Isn't to Blame for Blowout Loss to Georgia

Despite a 25-point loss for the Texas Longhorns, quarterback Arch Manning shouldn't be the one at fault.

Isabella Capuchino

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to make a pass during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to make a pass during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns fell hard in a 35-10 defeat to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in a highly-anticipated SEC matchup at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday.

What proved to be an initially competitive match, closing the gap to 14-10 in the third quarter, ended as a mess for the Longhorns. 

While there were signs of hope throughout the game, head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a post-game press conference, that Texas just couldn’t quite play complimentary football against Georgia’s well rounded team. However, Arch Manning isn't to blame for the loss.

Arch Manning Pulled His Weight

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in the first half
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in the first half, Nov. 15, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Despite throwing an interception, as well as a few overthrows, Texas’ struggles in Saturday’s game shouldn’t be attributed to Manning. The sophomore maintained a solid performance, finishing the game 27 of 43 passing for 251 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

What proved to be Texas’ offensive shortcomings was the excessive amount of dropped balls and players stumbling over their own feet and penalties, which cost the Longhorns’ crucial yardage. Texas wide receivers Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. along with tight end Jordan Washington all had drops on nicely-placed passes from Manning.

On top of getting sacked three times throughout the game, Manning maintained his focus and steadiness in the pocket— an area he struggled with earlier in the season.

However, despite showcasing progress and performing well overall, Manning said he still takes responsibility for the loss against the Bulldogs.

“(The game) just kind of got out of control (but) it starts with me,” Manning said in a post-game press conference. “I gotta play better, I gotta lead better and we got to get back to work for these last two weeks.”

Looking Ahead

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs, Nov. 15, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With two final matchups remaining, Manning and the Longhorns will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-8) on Saturday, Nov. 22 for week 13 of college football. Before concluding their regular season with the “Lone Star Showdown” against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies (10-0) on Friday, Nov. 28. Both games will be held at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

While the Longhorns’ chances at the conference title are practically off the table with three losses (Ohio State, Florida and Georgia) this season, their postseason ambitions aren’t six feet under, quite yet. 

If Texas wins out its final two games, there is the slight possibility of securing an at-large bid with its resume. However, only time will tell regarding the Longhorns’ future.

